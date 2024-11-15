  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Rumored Shavkat vs. Ian Garry For Interim Title At UFC 310 Main Event

Not unusual to pick a fighter out of a future fight to put them in a bigger one last minute. It is slightly unusual though for them to have confirmed Garry Buckley WHILE looking for this replacement
 
Did Kamaru price himself out or is this a negotiation tactic to get him to accept? Happy for Ian if he's getting this fight though.
 
I hope they go this route, Shavkat and Garry both deserve to be in a number one contender fight. (Shavkat deserves TS but it is what it is). Buckley should fight Brady.
 
That's a really good fight. Hard to choose, but I suppose you go with the man who finishes every fight
 
I wanted these two to continue and not cross paths until they were both established and on a big stage. The time is now though- both fighting on the big stage for the interim belt.

Going to be great. I think Garry will surprise a lot of people.
 
Domitian said:
Did Kamaru price himself out or is this a negotiation tactic to get him to accept? Happy for Ian if he's getting this fight though.
His knees did..

Need a longer camp and more icy hot.
 
