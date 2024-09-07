Shavkat vs Garry is the fight we want to see

CroCopsLHK
Two obvious undefeated contenders at 170. No idea when Belal will fight again. Let's get it done
Shavkat has a 100% finish ratio. Win or loss he will bring itId actually be interested in this because Shavkat is gunna bring the fight and Garry wont be able to point his way out of it.
It's dumb to have all the contenders knock each other off too though.Shavkat has a 100% finish ratio. Win or loss he will bring it
I'm tired of ufc protecting contenders. Let's see the top eliminate each other