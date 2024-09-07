Shavkat vs Garry is the fight we want to see

Two obvious undefeated contenders at 170. No idea when Belal will fight again. Let's get it done
 
JustforBROCK said:
Id actually be interested in this because Shavkat is gunna bring the fight and Garry wont be able to point his way out of it.
Shavkat has a 100% finish ratio. Win or loss he will bring it

I'm tired of ufc protecting contenders. Let's see the top eliminate each other
 
Nah, Garry is an overhyped bum, no upside for Shavkat to beat a guy behind him in the rankings especially when there is no other real WW contender.

Shavkat vs Belal for the title, feed Garry to Madalena.
 
Whats with all this "WE "stuff ....

I rather the UFC Feed both Shavkat & ian garry to this man

btw this is all real footage no special effects....



buckley is hungry and needs to eat...
end of discussion...plus i wanna see laura sanko & the russian /khabib fanboys cry in agony when
they see how truly overrated shavkat is.
 
No thanks. Shavkat vs Belal & Usman vs Ian or JDM are the fights to make.
 
A lot of people would like to see that because they're thinking Shavkat is the guy who has the best chance of humbling this guy who is so in love with himself and his abilities.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Shavkat has a 100% finish ratio. Win or loss he will bring it

I'm tired of ufc protecting contenders. Let's see the top eliminate each other
It's dumb to have all the contenders knock each other off too though.
 
Mismatch, Garry could easily be on a two fight losing streak right now plus he’s boring as fuck
 
Shavkat ducked him by giving finishing rate excuse
 
