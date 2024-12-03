TCE said: Who has Carlos fought? Shavkat would murder him. Click to expand...

Nothing more to say here. Prates is good but if he is a world beater has to be seen.I like the gimmick of that whole team but some people should keep the facts right. They have to get and win fights against some top 10 animals first. After that we know more about their abilitys. I don´t see championship material till then.