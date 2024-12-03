Media Shavkat Rakhmonov's other possible UFC 310 opponents: Covington turned it down, Prates injured & Usman rejected it

Lol Carlos would've ran through Shavkat with ease

Shavkat beats Belal and obviously Colby though
 
I bet Khamzat was even like

reyn-aldorey-no.gif
 
So Colby turned down Shavkat but accepted Buckley? Sounds kinda off. A win over Shavkat would propel him right back into title contention.
 
loisestrad said:
Shavkat looks so unimpressive physically. He still wins fights, still gets the ladies.

It's so inspiring.
Click to expand...
Shavkat-Rakhmonov-Hero-Image-October-2020.jpg


Looks better than the average 30 year old male. Head is fucking gigantic though.
 
Elegant said:
Lol Carlos would've ran through Shavkat with ease

Shavkat beats Belal and obviously Colby though
Click to expand...

Prates' grappling has barely been tested, if he doesn't nuke Shavkat in under 1.5 rounds he probably gasses out with his smoker gas tank and gets submitted.
 
13Seconds said:
Shavkat-Rakhmonov-Hero-Image-October-2020.jpg


Looks better than the average 30 year old male. Head is fucking gigantic though.
Click to expand...

When saying "unimpressive" it's obviously relative to him being a fighter, and a good one at that.


Good pic though!
 
13Seconds said:
So Colby turned down Shavkat but accepted Buckley? Sounds kinda off. A win over Shavkat would propel him right back into title contention.
Click to expand...

It's a big opportunity sure but deep down Colby probably knows how bad his chances are to beat Shavkat & would like to avoid him at all costs unless a title is on the line.
 
svmr_db said:
Prates' grappling has barely been tested, if he doesn't nuke Shavkat in under 1.5 rounds he probably gasses out with his smoker gas tank and gets submitted.
Click to expand...
TCE said:
Who has Carlos fought? Shavkat would murder him.
Click to expand...
Shavkat is too hittable to stand in front of Carlos

Wonderboy even landed a hard straight when Shavkat was coming in, if that was a Prates left it would've been very different

He would be not only the most technical striker but also hardest puncher Shavkat has faced, also I haven't seen anything that leads me to believe Shavkat has a better offensive grappling game than Magny which Prates dealt with pretty well
 
TCE said:
Who has Carlos fought? Shavkat would murder him.
Click to expand...
Nothing more to say here. Prates is good but if he is a world beater has to be seen.

I like the gimmick of that whole team but some people should keep the facts right. They have to get and win fights against some top 10 animals first. After that we know more about their abilitys. I don´t see championship material till then.
 
Elegant said:
Shavkat is too hittable to stand in front of Carlos

Wonderboy even landed a hard straight when Shavkat was coming in, if that was a Prates left it would've been very different

He would be not only the most technical striker but also hardest puncher Shavkat has faced, also I haven't seen anything that leads me to believe Shavkat has a better offensive grappling game than Magny which Prates dealt with pretty well
Click to expand...

Shavkat wouldn't stand in front of Carlos for very long, he'd just do what he did vs Thompson. Wear him out along the fence & eventually get him down and choke him out.
 
svmr_db said:
Shavkat wouldn't stand in front of Carlos for very long, he'd just do what he did vs Thompson. Wear him out along the fence & eventually get him down and choke him out.
Click to expand...
True. Shavkat is patient. If the marching down approach fails, he will go for grappling against the fence. The guy is relentless and dangerous during the whole time. Very hard to deal with. I am actually very interested how the fight against Belial goes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
  • Poll
UFC 310 is Absolutely Stacked!
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
TGArthur
TGArthur
Unheralded Truth
Rumored Usman changed his mind? Now interested in the Shavkat fight
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
Dr Fong
D
Kowboy On Sherdog
Shavkat Rakhmonov Questions Timing of Belal Muhammad’s Withdrawal from UFC 310
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
Cooliox
Cooliox
Kowboy On Sherdog
Ian Garry Vows to 'Shock Everyone' Against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
2K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,681
Messages
56,600,027
Members
175,302
Latest member
jmftutorial

Share this page

Back
Top