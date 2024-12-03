Lol Carlos would've ran through Shavkat with ease
Shavkat beats Belal and obviously Colby though
Shavkat looks so unimpressive physically. He still wins fights, still gets the ladies.
It's so inspiring.
Looks better than the average 30 year old male. Head is fucking gigantic though.
So Colby turned down Shavkat but accepted Buckley? Sounds kinda off. A win over Shavkat would propel him right back into title contention.
Prates' grappling has barely been tested, if he doesn't nuke Shavkat in under 1.5 rounds he probably gasses out with his smoker gas tank and gets submitted.
Shavkat is too hittable to stand in front of Carlos
Wonderboy even landed a hard straight when Shavkat was coming in, if that was a Prates left it would've been very different
He would be not only the most technical striker but also hardest puncher Shavkat has faced, also I haven't seen anything that leads me to believe Shavkat has a better offensive grappling game than Magny which Prates dealt with pretty well
True. Shavkat is patient. If the marching down approach fails, he will go for grappling against the fence. The guy is relentless and dangerous during the whole time. Very hard to deal with. I am actually very interested how the fight against Belial goes.Shavkat wouldn't stand in front of Carlos for very long, he'd just do what he did vs Thompson. Wear him out along the fence & eventually get him down and choke him out.