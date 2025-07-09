Media Shavkat Rakhmonov Wants to Wait for UFC Title Shot Next

Shavkat Rakhmonov wants to fight for the title next, even if that means being sidelined until next year.

Rakhmonov had essentially earned a welterweight title shot with a victory over Ian Garry last year. However, the 170-pound title was up for grabs at UFC 315 this past May, when Rakhmonov couldn’t accept the fight due to an undisclosed injury. Jack Della Maddalena went on to dethrone Belal Muhammad in an upset at UFC 315. With his friend Muhammad dethroned, former lightweight champ Islam Makhachev moved up to welterweight. Dana White has since promised Makhachev the next title shot at 170 pounds against Maddalena, which means Rakhmonov has to wait for his gold bid.

However, Rakhmonov would rather wait for his shot than waste time preparing for any “intermediate” fights.

Rakhmonov Willing to Sit Out Until Next Year​



"The situation is difficult, I'm waiting to see who will fight for the title,” he told Ulysmedia Kazakhstan. Perhaps we'll go straight to the title fight, even next year... I'm waiting. I don't want to waste my energy on intermediate fights.”

Rakhmonov also refuted rumors of a fight against former champ Muhammad in October. Rakhmonov’s victory over Garry was the first time the undefeated Kazakh saw the judges’ scorecards in 19 pro wins. “Nomad” has seven UFC victories against battle-tested opponents like Stephen Thompson, Neil Magny and Geoff Neal.

Shavkat Rakhmonov wants to fight for the title and isn't interested in any 'intermediate fights'

"The situation is difficult, I'm waiting to see who will fight for the title. Perhaps we'll go straight to the title fight, even next year...

I'm waiting. I don't want to waste my… pic.twitter.com/Z1O4GRdhe0

— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 8, 2025
While more time will give him a better chance at getting back in shape, a tune-up fight would probably be good to tell him where he is at after surgery and a long break.
 
Crazy how he waited all year 2024 to fight for the belt, then got it signed but Belal pulled out, so Garry replaced him in a title eliminator, then is injured, then is waiting until 2026. I get he doesn't need to do more to earn a title shot, but that's a ton of waiting around after an injury. WW is log jammed and backed up right now. It wasn't his fault Belal pulled out, but still it's a shitty situation he has to deal with getting chosen for the titleshot.
 
Tweak896 said:
Crazy how he waited all year 2024 to fight for the belt, then got it signed but Belal pulled out, so Garry replaced him in a title eliminator, then is injured, then is waiting until 2026. I get he doesn't need to do more to earn a title shot, but that's a ton of waiting around after an injury. WW is log jammed and backed up right now. It wasn't his fault Belal pulled out, but still it's a shitty situation he has to deal with getting chosen for the titleshot.
I'm glad that fight against Garry wasn't for an interim belt.

I agree with you, BUT, if Sean Brady got one more win, I think he deserves more
 
As he should, Shavkat is the champ in waiting imo. However, it wouldn't do him bad to have a warm up squash match beforehand.
 
Huh?

Barely fights, pulls out, and is extremely inactive. Then comes back out of nowhere demanding a title shot.

I wouldn't be mad at it because I want to see him be a champ but still - even I can admit it would be unfair.
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Huh?

Barely fights, pulls out, and is extremely inactive. Then comes back out of nowhere demanding a title shot.

I wouldn't be mad at it because I want to see him be a champ but still - even I can admit it would be unfair.
Huh?

He already had a title fight scheduled and the CHAMP pulled out, so he replaced a fight and won. Nothing further.

Rakhmonov vs Belal hasn't been rebooked. He never pulled out of a fight with belal, he declined a fight with belal. huge difference.
 
