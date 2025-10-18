News Shavkat Rakhmonov Returning Jan/Feb

Well unfortunately it ain't gonna do much to remedy the permanent logjam WW seems doomed to be in. The way I see it - Islam probably beats Jack and we're gonna be in for another annoying ass fucking stint of yet another Dagestani holding up the belt.

But I think if anyone wants the opportunity to be the guy who takes Shavkat's 0, the time is now with him coming off that horribly long layoff.
 
JDM TKOs Islam and we get the WW fight we deserve in Jack vs Shavkat.
 
That's the dream bro.

Shavkat's interesting cause even with the layoff I can still see him being the most deserving guy. The Ian Garry win among the current contenders is probably the best current standing win, slightly above Brady's W over Leon. And that's the cherry on top of his undefeated record too.
 
Too many variables to tell unless they go with Usman.

If JDM wins, then it could be Brady/Morales or Garry getting the next title shot, even tho Garry lost to Shavkat.

If Islam wins he may retire, opening up 2 spots to fight for the belt. If Islam and Belal win they wont fight each other.

WW is an absolute mess thanks to Islam moving up and Shavkat being brittle af.

I kinda hope Islam and Brady win dominantly because I think that would make for a perfect Whitehouse co-main under Jones/Pereira
 
Belal winning one fight after losing his title shouldn't put him back into championship talks, Ian Garry also shouldn't pass over Shavkat so soon after losing to him.
Leon and Prates have recent losses to the above fighters and therefore this shouldn't be a contender fight either.
The winner of Brady vs Morales should be next in line.

As for Shavkat, I would match him up with Belal if he beats Garry or the winner of Leon/Prates if Garry beats Belal (no need to rematch so soon after we already saw the fight). He had done enough to earn a title shot back then, but with the division shaking up since, he should work his way back in, but he deserve a fight that immidiatly puts him the winner into contention.
 
Usman is the only guy free around that time but I doubt hecwould accept a fight with Shavkat
 
What?
 
I think Islam struggles with JDM a lot more than people see happening. This isn't a cakewalk for Islam and it seems like most people have already written off JDM and planning the next fight.

I'd be a whole hell of a lot more invested in Shavkat if he fought more often. He wants to fights once a year, and to be honest, I don't really want any champs if they're only committed to one fight a year.
 
Ita crazy how much people are sleeping on JDM.

Dude is on a tremendous win streak and has exceptional footwork, controls range brilliantly, uses angles intelligently.

High level chess match coming up and I agree, JDM is a LOT better than the general public seems to want to give him credit for.
 
How about give him the fucking title shot already. He's earned it twice now. Are they going to make him earn it AGAIN before finally giving him the shot??
will be Usman. Shavkat's wrestling will be exposed. scared his ground game is gonna look like RDR, just slowly squirming around on the bottom doing nothing, and exhausting himself.
 
Think if Islam wins the title they are gonna go with Usman next since he's big name, one of all time WW and Islam will probably want Usman.

I'd do Shavkat/Usman but if Usman gets next title shot then you probably put Shavkat into a number 1 contender fight out of whoever looks best between Brady/Morales and Garry/Belal.
 
Garry vs. Shavkat 2 would be another 25 minutes of insomnia medicine. Shavkat-Belal wouldn't be much better, but I think Belal is getting too old to win point fights against similar fighters.
 
