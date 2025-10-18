Belal winning one fight after losing his title shouldn't put him back into championship talks, Ian Garry also shouldn't pass over Shavkat so soon after losing to him.

Leon and Prates have recent losses to the above fighters and therefore this shouldn't be a contender fight either.

The winner of Brady vs Morales should be next in line.



As for Shavkat, I would match him up with Belal if he beats Garry or the winner of Leon/Prates if Garry beats Belal (no need to rematch so soon after we already saw the fight). He had done enough to earn a title shot back then, but with the division shaking up since, he should work his way back in, but he deserve a fight that immidiatly puts him the winner into contention.