JDM TKOs Islam and we get the WW fight we deserve in Jack vs Shavkat.Well unfortunately it ain't gonna do much to remedy the permanent logjam WW seems doomed to be in. The way I see it - Islam probably beats Jack and we're gonna be in for another annoying ass fucking stint of yet another Dagestani holding up the belt.
But I think if anyone wants the opportunity to be the guy who takes Shavkat's 0, the time is now with him coming off that horribly long layoff.
That's the dream bro.JDM TKOs Islam and we get the WW fight we deserve in Jack vs Shavkat.
What?Well unfortunately it ain't gonna do much to remedy the permanent logjam WW seems doomed to be in. The way I see it - Islam probably beats Jack and we're gonna be in for another annoying ass fucking stint of yet another Dagestani holding up the belt.
JDM TKOs Islam and we get the WW fight we deserve in Jack vs Shavkat.
That's the dream bro.
Shavkat's interesting cause even with the layoff I can still see him being the most deserving guy. The Ian Garry win among the current contenders is probably the best current standing win, slightly above Brady's W over Leon. And that's the cherry on top of his undefeated record too.
Ita crazy how much people are sleeping on JDM.I think Islam struggles with JDM a lot more than people see happening. This isn't a cakewalk for Islam and it seems like most people have already written off JDM and planning the next fight.
I'd be a whole hell of a lot more invested in Shavkat if he fought more often. He wants to fights once a year, and to be honest, I don't really want any champs if they're only committed to one fight a year.
How about give him the fucking title shot already. He's earned it twice now. Are they going to make him earn it AGAIN before finally giving him the shot??