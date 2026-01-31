After seeing a post recovery picture of him looking like a thin old man, I had a feeling this would happen. He also was talking about returning December last year, but they are filling April cards now and he still hasn't signed a fight.
No way he'll even be the same fighter if he comes back. It's pretty damn sad because he literally earned a titleshot undefeated then might of had a career ending injury right before the finish line. I'm rooting for him to pull it off before there is no point of return, but I only see him maybe beating an even broker Usman, then maybe squeaking a decision over JDM as champ by mixing it up. No way is this guy ready for Islam. Kind of feels like a TJ Grant situation.