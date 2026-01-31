  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Shavkat Rakhmonov re-injured his knee; OUT for another 9-10 months

four years ago (wow it went so fast) the utlimate match at ww we dreamed off was shavkat vs khamzat.

khamzat couldn't take the cut to 170 and moved to MW. Perhaps shavkat needs to do the same.

as a fan i would love for shavkat to retire sooner then later so he can go down as a big what if instead of washed up due to injuries.
 
Sounds like this guy is done for. I wish he got a shot for the title before his body gave out, but this is a business not just a sport. It's another lesson in needing more than just skills in this UFC business.
 
I wonder if that was from getting owned by Arman
 
TheBulge said:
Sounds like this guy is done for. I wish he got a shot for the title before his body gave out, but this is a business not just a sport. It's another lesson in needing more than just skills in this UFC business.
Click to expand...
Not really. Shavkat was never blackballed by the UFC or treated unfairly. He was popular among fans and was next up for a TS. He's just been derailed by injuries.
 
HatKick said:
Not really. Shavkat was never blackballed by the UFC or treated unfairly. He was popular among fans and was next up for a TS. He's just been derailed by injuries.
Click to expand...

"Up next" is easier said than done. I think he could have gotten the shot earlier. But it doesn't matter now.
 
After seeing a post recovery picture of him looking like a thin old man, I had a feeling this would happen. He also was talking about returning December last year, but they are filling April cards now and he still hasn't signed a fight.

No way he'll even be the same fighter if he comes back. It's pretty damn sad because he literally earned a titleshot undefeated then might of had a career ending injury right before the finish line. I'm rooting for him to pull it off before there is no point of return, but I only see him maybe beating an even broker Usman, then maybe squeaking a decision over JDM as champ by mixing it up. No way is this guy ready for Islam. Kind of feels like a TJ Grant situation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,178
Messages
58,422,652
Members
176,033
Latest member
ManoFan

Share this page

Back
Top