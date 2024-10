Who says he's gonna defend it. These days it's grab the belt then go for the next one. Especially if you are a star the UFC wants to invest in.



He could easily become champ first quarter next year and challenge Poatan third quarter



Regardless... Topuria beating Islam? Sounds pretty insane to me, but hey I know Topuria is the GOAT right now (until he becomes a bum as per the Sherdog ritual)