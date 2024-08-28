Media Shavkat Rakhmonov: It’s 'Kind of a Shame' for Kamaru Usman to Request Title Shot

maxresdefault.jpg

Shavkat Rakhmonov considers himself the clear No. 1 contender for the next UFC welterweight title shot and believes Kamaru Usman should be ashamed to even compete in that race.
Shavkat Rakhmonov: It’s 'Kind of a Shame' for Kamaru Usman to Request Title Shot

Shavkat Rakhmonov considers himself the clear No. 1 contender for the next UFC welterweight title shot and believes Kamaru Usman should be ashamed to even compete in that race.
The welterweight title recently changed hands with Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards via unanimous decision at UFC 304 in Manchester in July. Rakhmonov, Usman, Jack Della Maddalena and Edwards appear to be among the leading contender for the next shot at Muhammad.

However, Rakhmonov believes that while others are close, he is clearly the most deserving candidate with all 18 of his career wins coming via stoppage — six of them in the UFC.


“UFC thinks that I’m the No.1 contender and I should be next,” Rakhmonov told Submission Radio. “Because there’s no [other] clear contender anyway. I got 100% finishes, all wins on the UFC. So I rightfully should be next. Everyone else [is] also very close but I think they need couple of wins to get this title shot. So I should be next… For me I’m actually ready any time. So before the end of the year or whenever UFC wants to organize this fight, whenever Belal is ready. This year, early next year, I don’t care. I’m ready to win this belt and bring it back to Kazakhstan.”

Rakhmonov had recently dismissed Usman’s bid for a title shot with a comparison of their records.

18-0 with 100% finishes or 0-3 in the last three fights. I think there should be no question who fights next for the title 🤫
— Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) August 23, 2024
Reiterating his stance, Rakhmonov said Usman should be ashamed to ask for a title shot while on a three-fight losing streak.

“I don’t know what [Usman’s] thinking about,” he said. “I think it’s kind of shame to ask for title shot after losing three fights straight… I cannot get my head around it. But yeah, it is what it is.”



The matchmaking shouldn't be that hard here
Belal/Shavkat
Usman/JDM
Leon/Garry

You can switch JDM and Garry there as well, but Belal/Shavkat should be next for sure
There's no way a guy like Usman should be getting the next shot while on his current skid
 
Agree with him but Usman's 0-3 has asterisks against it. He was highly competitive in all three losses.
 
Some reason UFC really likes having the same guys fight for the title in all divisions basically
 
Question said:
The matchmaking shouldn't be that hard here
Belal/Shavkat
Usman/JDM
Leon/Garry

You can switch JDM and Garry there as well, but Belal/Shavkat should be next for sure
There's no way a guy like Usman should be getting the next shot while on his current skid
You're hired sir ;)
 
