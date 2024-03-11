News Shavkat Rakhmonov Issues Warning in Response to Jack Della Maddalena’s Callout

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

UFC 299 The Aftermath
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
81,092
Reaction score
108,041
images


Shavkat Rakhmonov and Jack Della Maddalena might have a pivotal welterweight matchup in the works in the near future.



Della Maddalena called out Rakhmonov for a title eliminator after his third-round stoppage win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 on Saturday.

 “There’s some scary people in this division, and I’m the f—-ing scariest,” the Australian said in his post-fight interview. Shavkat Rakhmonov, I think me and you could make a hell of a title eliminator. One of the best in the business, let’s go.”

Della Maddalena has been victorious in his first seven Octagon appearances. With the title picture at 170 pounds somewhat murky at the moment, a showdown with Rakhmonov could be ideal. The undefeated Kazakh also expressed interest in the matchup while issuing a solemn warning on X.

“I respect your courage and confidence Jack, but you will face the same fate as my previous opponents,” Rakhmonov wrote.


I respect your courage and confidence Jack, but you will face the same fate as my previous opponents
— Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) March 10, 2024
Click to expand...

www.sherdog.com

Shavkat Rakhmonov Issues Warning in Response to Jack Della Maddalena’s Callout

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Jack Della Maddalena might have a pivotal welterweight matchup in the works in the near future.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

Let Shavkat Bang Bro?

Is this Sherdog or Sherkat?

Let Sanko Bang Bro?

e48811d4-7acd-4a6d-9fef-fb1ba8ab2569.jpg
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

Let Shavkat Bang Bro?

Is this Sherdog or Sherkat?

Let Sanko Bang Bro?

e48811d4-7acd-4a6d-9fef-fb1ba8ab2569.jpg
Click to expand...
Once he wins the belt, we will declare this website the Sherkat Dynasty
 
If Leon vs Belal is truly what's next, I'd rather not have Shavkat and Jack face each other.

Do Shavkat vs Colby, I think that's the perfect fight...Should be a layup for Shavkat, test his defensive wrestling a bit and make him the undeniable number 1 contender.

Do Jack Della vs Sean Brady, Ian Garry or Michael Page. Say what you want about Jack but he looked real bad in his last 3 wins, splits vs Hafez and Holland, and he was losing the Burns fight until the KO. I'd rather not rush this, lots of good matchups for him.

Jack and Shavkat are the two most interesting contenders, no reason to pit them against one another.
 
Much hespect to JDM for his win and his balls in calling out Shavkat, geez that’s a tough hill to climb. Might be a good one for the Aussie card out here later in the year?
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

Let Shavkat Bang Bro?

Is this Sherdog or Sherkat?

Let Sanko Bang Bro?

e48811d4-7acd-4a6d-9fef-fb1ba8ab2569.jpg
Click to expand...

Get em bangin! ASAP.

And yes, get Goddess Sanko bangin too. 😍😍😍
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Jack Della Maddalena’s Arm Drag Control
Replies
1
Views
58
EndlessCritic
EndlessCritic

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,737
Messages
55,232,527
Members
174,693
Latest member
durfeeb

Share this page

Back
Top