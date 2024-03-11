If Leon vs Belal is truly what's next, I'd rather not have Shavkat and Jack face each other.



Do Shavkat vs Colby, I think that's the perfect fight...Should be a layup for Shavkat, test his defensive wrestling a bit and make him the undeniable number 1 contender.



Do Jack Della vs Sean Brady, Ian Garry or Michael Page. Say what you want about Jack but he looked real bad in his last 3 wins, splits vs Hafez and Holland, and he was losing the Burns fight until the KO. I'd rather not rush this, lots of good matchups for him.



Jack and Shavkat are the two most interesting contenders, no reason to pit them against one another.