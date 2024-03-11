Kowboy On Sherdog
Shavkat Rakhmonov and Jack Della Maddalena might have a pivotal welterweight matchup in the works in the near future.
Della Maddalena called out Rakhmonov for a title eliminator after his third-round stoppage win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 on Saturday.
“There’s some scary people in this division, and I’m the f—-ing scariest,” the Australian said in his post-fight interview. Shavkat Rakhmonov, I think me and you could make a hell of a title eliminator. One of the best in the business, let’s go.”
Della Maddalena has been victorious in his first seven Octagon appearances. With the title picture at 170 pounds somewhat murky at the moment, a showdown with Rakhmonov could be ideal. The undefeated Kazakh also expressed interest in the matchup while issuing a solemn warning on X.
“I respect your courage and confidence Jack, but you will face the same fate as my previous opponents,” Rakhmonov wrote.
I respect your courage and confidence Jack, but you will face the same fate as my previous opponents
— Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) March 10, 2024
