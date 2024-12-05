Media Shavkat Rakhmonov Claims to Have Submitted Ian Garry in Sparring

GettyImages-1471340667-1140x760.jpg


Shavkat Rakhmonov says he made Ian Garry tap during their sparring sessions 😳

“I wonder why they didn’t release the other part of the sparring.”




🎥 @arielhelwani #UFC #MMA #UFC310pic.twitter.com/5h2LtBLH93

— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 3, 2024
Shavkat Rakhmonov allegedly tapped out Ian Garry in sparring.

Rakhmonov and Garry will co-headline UFC 310 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The undefeated welterweights have previously trained together at Kill Cliff FC in Florida. While “Nomad” continues to train there, Garry has since relocated to Chute Boxe Diego Lima in Brazil.

Leading up to the fight, Garry released old sparring footage with Rakhmonov where the Irishman seemed to be faring well. The Kazakh has since accused Garry of releasing only those parts of the footage where he looked good. Rakhmonov recently claimed to have choked Garry during the same session.

According to Rakhmonov, Garry’s wife asked his permission to film the sparring session but not to release it. Rakhmonov believes the rest of it wasn’t released as “The Future” could be seen tapping out.

“At the time his wife asked me if she can film the footage of his sparring and I accepted it,’ Rakhmonov told Ariel Helwani. “But they didn’t ask me if they can release it or not. And I wonder why they didn’t release the other part of the sparring… [We would have seen] how Ian Garry taps.”

It’s not the first time Garry has been involved in a gym controversy, as he was previously banned from Leon Edwards’ Team Renegade in Birmingham, England.

In sparring? Who give a fuck about that?

I had sex with prime eva angelina. That was great porn she made once.
 
19-0 with 19 finishes after Saturday

5 rounds is just too much time … shavkats constant forward pressure will eventually get to Ian … Garry won’t be able to just putter patter on the outside for 5 perfect rounds - no way
 
As someone actively rooting for Shavkat I'd feel way better if the takedowns were possible in this fight, Shavkat's got an insane top game.

On the feet I really lean towards Ian being able to outpoint him being that he's a bit faster and more slick on the feet. Looking back at the tape Ian actually fights pretty decent off his back foot.
 
