They should book this for the same card as Leon/Belal, 302 in Newark perhaps. Kind of a quick turnaround for Jack but he's healthy and loves being active. It's a legit #1 contender fight and I don't see Usman or Colby jumping at the bit to fight Shavkat.



Let's get 170 moving along, then figure out MVP/Garry/Colby/Brady/Usman/Burns etc later in the summer.