News Shavkat Rakhmonov’s wife and son survive fatal car crash that claims lives of two friends

Shavkat’s wife and 3-year-old son were injured in the crash. Doctors describe their condition as ‘moderately serious’, and they remain under close medical supervision.
Two other passengers, close friends of the Rakhmonov family, tragically died at the scene.

1753715402814.jpeg

 
Yikes, that's fucked. I bet the kid survived because he was in a proper child seat.
 
Awful news for the family and moreso for their friends and their families.

According to that statement, Shavkat's wife was driving an SUV when she lost control of the vehicle and it flipped over.
 
Oh no. Rest in peace, to the passengers and friends.

I truly hope his wife can heal both psysically and mentally.
 
That’s awful, RIP to those who passed. Glad Shav’s wife and son survived, I hope they recover fully and quickly.
 
Shavkat has had a bad year since Christmas. With injuries, surgeries, his opponent get injured and everything. I don´t think they should jump over him.

he should be next for JDM/Islam winner
 
Damn, terrible to hear. RIP to his friends.

Tough year for Shavkat so far. Hope he and his family recover.
 
