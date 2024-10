Belal around +300 would be one of the value bets of the year. You can't make cardio weaponizers like Belal and Merab this type of underdog in 5 round fights b/c you almost have to give them a 70-80% chance to take the championship rounds on the scorecards.



Anyways, that's my logic. Waiting, watching, ready to pounce. And will do the same whenever Ducky McDuckingtonishvili is forced to fight Umar....as much as I'll hate betting on that pussy, I'd easily do it at +300 or better.