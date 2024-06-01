Shavkat is what Chimaev was suppose to be

lerobshow

lerobshow

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 14, 2023
Messages
119
Reaction score
256
Hot take here but I believe that Shavkat will be the next WW champ and I believe that if that fight ever happen, Shavkat would beat Chimaev without too much problems.

I'm looking at both division now and it's not crazy to think that a Islam vs Shavkat fight could be on the way for 2026. Islam always said that he would like to move up eventually and I just don't see Leon retain against Shavkat.

Thoughts?
 
Khamzat is a win away from fighting for the 185 belt. Shavkat still has some work to do before fighting Leon for the belt...
 
Khamzat is what Khamzat is supposed to be. He is the controller of his destiny. He could prove a lot of haters wrong against Bobby Knuckles or he could prove them right. Its all in his hands
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

hswrestler
Is Islam the biggest threat to Leon's Belt?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
andgonsil
andgonsil
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
No matter if it's Belal or Leon Edwards that wins their fight together, Shavkat will be champion once all the dusts settles.
Replies
5
Views
355
Dionysian
Dionysian
ComfortablyNumb55
I think every champion deserves one layup defense and Belal is an easy fight for Leon...
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
weaselkenievil
weaselkenievil
Koya
  • Poll
Shavkat vs Colby makes a lot of sense
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
4K
jitzmonkey
jitzmonkey
Unheralded Truth
What did Della Maddalena think to call out Shavkat (bad matchup)?
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
KillerIsBack V2
KillerIsBack V2

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,315
Messages
55,619,321
Members
174,856
Latest member
radomuser120

Share this page

Back
Top