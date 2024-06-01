Shavkat is what Chimaev was suppose to be

lerobshow
Hot take here but I believe that Shavkat will be the next WW champ and I believe that if that fight ever happen, Shavkat would beat Chimaev without too much problems.
I'm looking at both division now and it's not crazy to think that a Islam vs Shavkat fight could be on the way for 2026. Islam always said that he would like to move up eventually and I just don't see Leon retain against Shavkat.
Thoughts?
