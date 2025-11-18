Media Shavkat has been out so long he's publically challenged 3 different WW champs in a row in that time

He’s hittable, I think Morales can starch him but he could out-grapple Prates

Usman fight woulda been great, still can be both are just chillin’ waiting for a matchup

He needs tested by a good wrestler that can throw a bit of hands
 
Why the fuck does he fight so little? I hate this shit especially when they are good enough to be champs, who wants a champ that will fight 1x per year at Best and most likely 1x every 1.5 years.
 
BigTruck said:
He was injured and had to have surgery. Returned to training and re-injured himself. But I think he's good to go now? Or early 2026.
 
Shavkat vs Morales is the fight to make.
 
Man, I hope this doesn't play out like the end of Dom's career.
 
