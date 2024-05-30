Fengxian
its a dangerous fight for both. Buckley is getting real good.Shavkat would humble Buckley so bad lol
But who has Buckley beat at 170 so far?
he is climbing the ranks still, he is at the doorstep of top ten matchups. I've been monitoring him closely, his skillset is very dangerous for pretty much every fighter in the top 10, including Shavkat.
Anyone better than Wonderboy or Neal?
Not that I know of.
Chin is gonna hold him back against guys like Shav.
He relies a lot on his athleticism. The guys at the top of the division are more skilled overall.