Media Shavkat Genghis Chad put Buckley in his place

While the rankings don't make sense, I really hope Shavkat gets to be the one to humble Buckley. Buckley has put together a couple good fights and has gotten way too cocky since. Shavkat strangling him should bring him back to Earth, at least briefly.
 
Shaved Cat all day and all night - the real deal.

Buckley still has a ways to go - of course he talks a lot of smack and it seems that's what really matters.
 
But who has Buckley beat at 170 so far?

Anyone better than Wonderboy or Neal?
Not that I know of.
he is climbing the ranks still, he is at the doorstep of top ten matchups. I've been monitoring him closely, his skillset is very dangerous for pretty much every fighter in the top 10, including Shavkat.
 
Buckley good fr tho fam 🚫🧢🧢 him scrap like my yute Big Mac him can throw handz iono if Shavkat can take a Mac style overhand bro be snorin' him defence a sus ting 👊💥😴💤if Buckley learns di slick 1-2 pull counter mi tink Shavkat touch grass in di 1st
 
Buckley deserves a top 10 fight, not a fight with the next contender
 
You know what I think Buckley needs this ass kicking, sign it up. The only shitty thing is Buckley doesn't have a lot of name value for a win.
 
he is climbing the ranks still, he is at the doorstep of top ten matchups. I've been monitoring him closely, his skillset is very dangerous for pretty much every fighter in the top 10, including Shavkat.
Chin is gonna hold him back against guys like Shav.
 
Shertards when fighters doesn't callout Shavkat: They are all ducking him!
When they callout Shavkat: No need for this fight, Shavkat would kill him!



he is climbing the ranks still, he is at the doorstep of top ten matchups. I've been monitoring him closely, his skillset is very dangerous for pretty much every fighter in the top 10, including Shavkat.
He relies a lot on his athleticism. The guys at the top of the division are more skilled overall.
 
Buckley has wrestling and serious striking power he's a dangerous fight for anyone including Shavkat who leaves his chin wide open. Shavkat is not some takedown machine he's just really good at finding a way to win.
 
So he beats Luque 2 months ago and that simultaneously means that both Luque is so washed he gets matched up with Nick Diaz, while also being a big enough win for Buckely to start fighting contenders and even entertaining a fight with the #1? This fuckin sport
 
