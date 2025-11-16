Shavkat calling for his shot

AL-Tappo McSnappo
Jul 15, 2021
8,514
10,871
yes it will, also nobody tested his wrestling before.That ring rust is gonna affect him one way or another.
He should take a warm-up fight. What happened to the Usman matchup with him?
Agreed other than the white house part, my signature explains whyRing rust is real. It just sucks because he's already earned his shot TWICE now.
Maybe do Shavkat vs Prates for his return, and if Shavkat wins he's the next in line.
Do Islam vs Morales at the White House.
Why do you refuse to tune in?Agreed other than the white house part, my signature explains why
Or if Belal beats Garry next week, he deserves to be in a top contender fight against Shavkat if him and Islam are cool fighting each otherMichael Morales ran through Sean Brady by TKO, Shavkat is 2nd behind Morales at best, and more realistically, tied with Prates for that spot
Should be Shavkat vs Prates title eliminator
Bread and CircusesWhy do you refuse to tune in?
Bread and Circuses
That card is PR for an administration that has done a lot of bad things (including illegally demolishing an entire wing of the White House where that card is to be held)