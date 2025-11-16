Shavkat calling for his shot

Rhood said:
That ring rust is gonna affect him one way or another.
He should take a warm-up fight. What happened to the Usman matchup with him?
ring rust into a 5 round title fight

iron-man-not-a-great-plan.gif
 
Riiight, one or two warm up fights after his injury and he has a case.
 
As a fan I'd rather see him get a warmup fight. I want to make sure I get a primed Shavkat fighting for the title and not a Shavkat that had some horrible injury and has been out for 1 year+
 
Adamant said:
Ring rust is real. It just sucks because he's already earned his shot TWICE now.

Maybe do Shavkat vs Prates for his return, and if Shavkat wins he's the next in line.

Do Islam vs Morales at the White House.
Agreed other than the white house part, my signature explains why
 
Michael Morales ran through Sean Brady by TKO, Shavkat is 2nd behind Morales at best, and more realistically, tied with Prates for that spot

Should be Shavkat vs Prates title eliminator
 
They should do Morales vs Shavkat for the TS
Both are on a 7-fight winning streak, beating guys like Garry or Brady, who had strong momentum
 
gentel said:
Michael Morales ran through Sean Brady by TKO, Shavkat is 2nd behind Morales at best, and more realistically, tied with Prates for that spot

Should be Shavkat vs Prates title eliminator
Or if Belal beats Garry next week, he deserves to be in a top contender fight against Shavkat if him and Islam are cool fighting each other
 
he is absolutely right. The 2 best fighters in the entire UFC are Islam and Shavkat. I rate their skills higher than Merab and Topuria
 
Quality opponent for Islam. It could be the best possible name to put on his record other than khamzat.

He would be the favorite over everyone else at ww
 
