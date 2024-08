I mean, that's pretty much the way it goes.



After the title fight or right after winning it: "I'll be an active champion, will clean my division and fight whoever."



Two weeks later, wearing sunglasses and some stupid colored suit: "Gonna take some time off to enjoy and think about the best money fights. Not one of the contenders is worth of me, so maybe I'll fight the champ from the weight class above."



Hopefully Belal will be different. But am not having much faith in it.