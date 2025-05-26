Shavkat’s Coach Talks About Possible Fight with Belal

PDestroyer1405
Shavkat's coach Eduard Bazrov:
To be honest, we haven’t heard anything about that and don’t know anything yet. We were actually thinking about a possible fight with Sean Brady. However, if they decide to go in that direction, we’re ready. We’ve been preparing for Belal for a long time. He’s a top-level fighter, a former champion. If the fight with Shavkat is a title eliminator and the winner gets a title shot, that would be amazing.
Right now, Shavkat is recovering from surgery, which he had ten days ago. We’ll keep working hard. There’s enough time for recovery, and his spirits are high. I think if the fight with Belal is organized in Abu Dhabi, it would be a great opportunity for Kazakh fans to come out and support Shavkat,” said Bazrov in an interview with Sport Shredinger.
