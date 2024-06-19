  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Sharaputdin "The Pirate" Magomedov gets a new opponent - Antonio Trócoli

This is a much more exciting fight.

Third replacement.

Just goes to show how important it is to Dana and the brass to keep Shara on this card.
He's got real star potential.
 
I hope that this new guy can knock the pirate out :)
 
So many fight switches and pulls out the last couple weeks, it's fucking madness.

So glad UFC 299 and 300 stayed in tact with no pull outs or cancellations.

UFC 303 is looking significantly better now though with the last minute changes, imo.
 
The crazy switches and changes that has happened for this week and next weeks card:

UFC on ABC 6
A middleweight title eliminator bout between former UFC Middleweight Champion (also The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes welterweight winner) Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev was expected to headline the event.[4] However, Chimaev withdrew due to an illness and was replaced by Ikram Aliskerov, who was scheduled to fight a week earlier at UFC on ESPN: Perez vs. Taira.[5]

A middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Ihor Potieria was expected to take place at the event.[4] However, Potieria was pulled to face Michel Pereira at UFC 301.[6] He was replaced by promotional newcomer Joilton Lutterbach. This fight is no longer happening now either as Lutterbach has pulled out, and Antonio Trocoli who was originally supposed to fight Ikram Aliskerov (who is now in the main event) a week before has replaced Lutterbach and will face Magomedov.

Said Nurmagomedov was scheduled to face Montel Jackson in a bantamweight bout.[8] However, Nurmagomedov pulled out due to undisclosed reasons and was replaced by Farid Basharat.[9] In turn, it was reported that Basharat was unable to compete due to an injury and the bout was scrapped.[10][11]

Abu Azaitar was scheduled to face Denis Tiuliulin in a middleweight bout.[12] However, Azaitar was replaced by Sedriques Dumas due to an injury.[11] In turn, the bout between Dumas and Tiuliulin has been postponed to another date due to flight reasons related to Dumas.[13]

A featherweight bout between Muhammad Naimov and Melsik Baghdasaryan was expected to take place at the main card.[14] However, Baghdasaryan pulled out during fight week due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder.[15] He was replaced by Felipe Lima.[16]

UFC 303​

The pairing previously coached on The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler against each other.[3] However on June 13, it was announced that McGregor was injured and the pairing would be postponed to a future date.[4]

The new headliner for this event will be a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship rematch between current champion Alex Pereira (also former UFC Middleweight Champion and former Glory Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Champion) and former champion Jiří Procházka (also the inaugural Rizin Light Heavyweight Champion).[4] They previously met at UFC 295 in November 2023, where Pereira won the vacant title via a second-round TKO.[5]

A completely new bout was signed for the event on less than two weeks notice and will serve as the new co-main event. A fight between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

A light heavyweight bout between former champion Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. was expected to serve as the co-headliner for this event.[6] However, Rountree withdrew from the event after unintentionally ingesting DHEA and contacting Senior Vice President of Anti-doping compliance Jeff Noviztky and UFC Vice President of Anti-doping compliance, Donna Marcolini to inform them of the matter.[7] Rountree was suspended just two months as it was confirmed he received a tainted supplement.[8] He was replaced by Carlos Ulberg.[9] In turn, Hill pulled out due to injury and was replaced by former title challenger Anthony Smith.[10][11]

A women's strawweight bout between former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Gillian Robertson was scheduled for UFC 302.[12] However, the bout was postponed to this event for unknown reasons.[13]

A flyweight bout between Cody Durden and Carlos Hernandez was scheduled for the event.[14] However, Durden was pulled from the event for unknown reasons and replaced by Road to UFC Season 2 flyweight winner Rei Tsuruya.[15]

A heavyweight bout between former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski and Martin Buday was expected to take place at UFC Fight Night 242.[16] However, the bout was moved to this event for unknown reasons.[17]
 
UFC flying Troccoli out there last minute because they need Shara Bullet in a fight where he's deemed a -800 betting favorite for the enjoyment of the Saudi crowd vs the more competitive -250 he was vs. Lutterbach lol. <lmao>
 
svmr_db said:
UFC flying Troccoli out there last minute because they need Shara Bullet in a fight where he's deemed a -800 betting favorite for the enjoyment of the Saudi crowd vs the more competitive -250 he was vs. Lutterbach lol. <lmao>
I'm still hoping for a freak KO <lmao>
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Lmao, you were right bro!🤣
