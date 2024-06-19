The crazy switches and changes that has happened for this week and next weeks card:
UFC on ABC 6
A middleweight title eliminator bout between former UFC Middleweight Champion
(also The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes
welterweight winner) Robert Whittaker
and Khamzat Chimaev
was expected to headline the event.[4]
However, Chimaev withdrew due to an illness and was replaced by Ikram Aliskerov
, who was scheduled to fight a week earlier at UFC on ESPN: Perez vs. Taira
.[5]
A middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov
and Ihor Potieria was expected to take place at the event.[4]
However, Potieria was pulled to face Michel Pereira
at UFC 301
.[6]
He was replaced by promotional newcomer Joilton Lutterbach. This fight is no longer happening now either as Lutterbach has pulled out, and Antonio Trocoli who was originally supposed to fight Ikram Aliskerov (who is now in the main event) a week before has replaced Lutterbach and will face Magomedov.
Said Nurmagomedov
was scheduled to face Montel Jackson
in a bantamweight bout.[8]
However, Nurmagomedov pulled out due to undisclosed reasons and was replaced by Farid Basharat
.[9]
In turn, it was reported that Basharat was unable to compete due to an injury and the bout was scrapped.[10][11]
Abu Azaitar was scheduled to face Denis Tiuliulin in a middleweight bout.[12]
However, Azaitar was replaced by Sedriques Dumas due to an injury.[11]
In turn, the bout between Dumas and Tiuliulin has been postponed to another date due to flight reasons related to Dumas.[13]
A featherweight bout between Muhammad Naimov
and Melsik Baghdasaryan
was expected to take place at the main card.[14]
However, Baghdasaryan pulled out during fight week due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder.[15]
He was replaced by Felipe Lima.[16]
UFC 303
The pairing previously coached on The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler
against each other.[3]
However on June 13, it was announced that McGregor was injured and the pairing would be postponed to a future date.[4]
The new headliner for this event will be a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
rematch between current champion Alex Pereira
(also former UFC Middleweight Champion
and former Glory Middleweight
and Light Heavyweight Champion
) and former champion Jiří Procházka
(also the inaugural Rizin Light Heavyweight Champion
).[4]
They previously met at UFC 295
in November 2023, where Pereira won the vacant title via a second-round TKO.[5]
A completely new bout was signed for the event on less than two weeks notice and will serve as the new co-main event. A fight between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.
A light heavyweight bout between former champion Jamahal Hill
and Khalil Rountree Jr.
was expected to serve as the co-headliner for this event.[6]
However, Rountree withdrew from the event after unintentionally ingesting DHEA
and contacting Senior Vice President of Anti-doping compliance Jeff Noviztky and UFC Vice President of Anti-doping compliance, Donna Marcolini to inform them of the matter.[7]
Rountree was suspended just two months as it was confirmed he received a tainted supplement.[8]
He was replaced by Carlos Ulberg
.[9]
In turn, Hill pulled out due to injury and was replaced by former title challenger Anthony Smith
.[10][11]
A women's strawweight bout between former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion Michelle Waterson-Gomez
and Gillian Robertson
was scheduled for UFC 302
.[12]
However, the bout was postponed to this event for unknown reasons.[13]
A flyweight bout between Cody Durden
and Carlos Hernandez was scheduled for the event.[14]
However, Durden was pulled from the event for unknown reasons and replaced by Road to UFC Season 2
flyweight winner Rei Tsuruya.[15]
A heavyweight bout between former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski
and Martin Buday was expected to take place at UFC Fight Night 242
.[16]
However, the bout was moved to this event for unknown reasons.[17]