News Sharaputdin Magomedov will fight on June 22 (UFC FN 246) vs fighter just outside of rankings

hes kinda trash imo
i was not impressed by his last performance
 
Hellowhosthat said:
He mentioned Chris Curtis, Brad Tavares and Marc Andre Barriault.

I asked Curtis and he said it's not him so probably one of the other two.
Do you train? Are you friends with Chris? I used to be cool like you but now I'm old. Rock on my friend I love the inside Knowledge!
 
I don't see this going well for him, he's not ready for the top 15. People just see he's from Dagestan and undefeated but he has no grappling background at all. He should have joined Khabib's team.
 
I'm happy to see, thought because of his eye, that he wouldnt be able to fight in america, definitely need more of him.
 
Could see Barriault actually! Stand up showcase, won't get his grappling exposed etc!
 
