After he asked the UFC for a top 10 guy, this was their compromise:
Its Johnny Walker....yes I know they are friends somehow
Do you train? Are you friends with Chris? I used to be cool like you but now I'm old. Rock on my friend I love the inside Knowledge!He mentioned Chris Curtis, Brad Tavares and Marc Andre Barriault.
I asked Curtis and he said it's not him so probably one of the other two.
I don't see this going well for him, he's not ready for the top 15. People just see he's from Dagestan and undefeated but he has no grappling background at all. He should have joined Khabib's team.
I mean he's not going to struggle with Brad Tavares.