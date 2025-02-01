Shara with two eyes...

Oh stop it. Give mvp his due.Could have won Michael Venom Page. The lack of distance management from one eyes prevented him of the victory.
I mean he def wonstill beat the shit out of shara
Bisping could be a contender again.Yeah, I'm all for the creation of "One eye category" in the UFC
Yes it wasnt the eye that was the problem. He got stuck with what MVP was doing and needs to work on some things of what to do so he can fall back on different things if his footwork and kicks are thwarted.He just was confused by MVP's style
bro, no way he would have missed that many leg kicks if he had two eyesHe would have lost even with 2 eyes. He just was confused by MVP's style and had nothing for him.
it was his speed and reaction time that was off, not because he was misaimingbro, no way he would have missed that many leg kicks if he had two eyes
He definitely also should have tried a lot more pressure and just going for it in the third when he knew he was behind.Yes it wasnt the eye that was the problem. He got stuck with what MVP was doing and needs to work on some things of what to do so he can fall back on different things if his footwork and kicks are thwarted.
Needs to have more with the hands and clinchwork.
He was getting results with it, but it was too little too late.He definitely also should have tried a lot more pressure and just going for it in the third when he knew he was behind.
Timing requires depth perception, which is best with two eyes...it was his speed and reaction time that was off, not because he was misaiming
Well let's face it, he ain't got two eyes and ain't ever gonna have two eyes again. If he can't win because of his eye then he shouldn't be fighting.Timing requires depth perception, which is best with two eyes...