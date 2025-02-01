  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Shara with two eyes...

Could have won Michael Venom Page. The lack of distance management from one eyes prevented him of the victory.
 
He is a good prelim guy. He can fight Holland or Michel. I don't think he goes too far. It's too late to learn everything. Just book him against other strikers. Someone like Wonderboy will move up and fight him.
 
He would have lost even with 2 eyes. He just was confused by MVP's style and had nothing for him.
 
Tayski said:
He just was confused by MVP's style

Yes it wasnt the eye that was the problem. He got stuck with what MVP was doing and needs to work on some things of what to do so he can fall back on different things if his footwork and kicks are thwarted.


Needs to have more with the hands and clinchwork.
 
HHJ said:
Yes it wasnt the eye that was the problem. He got stuck with what MVP was doing and needs to work on some things of what to do so he can fall back on different things if his footwork and kicks are thwarted.


Needs to have more with the hands and clinchwork.

He definitely also should have tried a lot more pressure and just going for it in the third when he knew he was behind.
 
Tayski said:
He definitely also should have tried a lot more pressure and just going for it in the third when he knew he was behind.

He was getting results with it, but it was too little too late.
 
kfighter said:
Timing requires depth perception, which is best with two eyes...

Well let's face it, he ain't got two eyes and ain't ever gonna have two eyes again. If he can't win because of his eye then he shouldn't be fighting.
 
