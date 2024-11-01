Shara Pitbullet? Hows his BJJ?

It's obvious he's well versed on his feet and it will be hard to top a double spinning backfist KO.

Top 15 opponents will be looking to exploit his ground game and what if he gets poked in his good eye?

If you are completely blinded and you don't have the force, bjj would be the next best thing.



I also wonder about his top hat and monocle game.

How would Shara Pitbullet look with a monocle, top-hat and mustache?

These are the questions plaguing me.

What say you?