Shara Pitbullet? Hows his BJJ?

Platinum Perry Mason

Platinum Perry Mason

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 29, 2018
Messages
941
Reaction score
1,008
It's obvious he's well versed on his feet and it will be hard to top a double spinning backfist KO.
Top 15 opponents will be looking to exploit his ground game and what if he gets poked in his good eye?
If you are completely blinded and you don't have the force, bjj would be the next best thing.

I also wonder about his top hat and monocle game.
How would Shara Pitbullet look with a monocle, top-hat and mustache?
These are the questions plaguing me.
What say you?
 
You’ll know his grappling skill subject to the level of his opponent. He’s being brought up nice and slow
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,197
Messages
56,435,733
Members
175,220
Latest member
raysins

Share this page

Back
Top