Media Shara Magomedov says he fought with a "nightmarish health condition"

While watching, I thought he was a lot more inactive than he usually is, but it was still a good fight fought by MVP. Maybe a rematch in the future, I thought it was a fun scrap.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
While watching, I thought he was a lot more inactive than he usually is, but it was still a good fight fought by MVP. Maybe a rematch in the future, I thought it was a fun scrap.
Click to expand...

He was more inactive because he didn't have an opponent who was just standing there in front of him to be kicked.

Shara bounces around a lot, but he doesn't move in combos much. He usually fires from the spot. MVP is always moving, so Shara spent so much of the fight just trying to get back into range over and over. Every time he started to get into range, MVP was gone.
 
It doesn't matter if it's true or not, it's just a bad look either way.
 
lol.

Yellow Belly Fever.

I knew he’d get whooped by any decent UFC wrestler.

But to be beaten at his own game.

That must suck.

There’s a new captain now..


1738463446421.gif
 
Squintz said:
A Dagestan fighter making an excuse after losing? That’s a new one.
Click to expand...
To be fair, a lot of fighters look for excuses after losing. It's a very human trait.

Some do it immediately and some take longer than others. Some might be legit; others might not be.

He's a 30-year-old who just lost his first fight - it lowkey makes sense.

I'm curious to know, however, what he is referring to.

"Nightmarish health condition" is crazy way to describe something.
 
