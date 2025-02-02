Came to say the same thingYes we all already know that he has one eye. Bisping did too and became champ.
While watching, I thought he was a lot more inactive than he usually is, but it was still a good fight fought by MVP. Maybe a rematch in the future, I thought it was a fun scrap.
Same... it was definitely odd.While watching, I thought he was a lot more inactive than he usually is
To be fair, a lot of fighters look for excuses after losing. It's a very human trait.A Dagestan fighter making an excuse after losing? That’s a new one.