WoozyFailGuy said: While watching, I thought he was a lot more inactive than he usually is, but it was still a good fight fought by MVP. Maybe a rematch in the future, I thought it was a fun scrap.

He was more inactive because he didn't have an opponent who was just standing there in front of him to be kicked.Shara bounces around a lot, but he doesn't move in combos much. He usually fires from the spot. MVP is always moving, so Shara spent so much of the fight just trying to get back into range over and over. Every time he started to get into range, MVP was gone.