  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Shara exposed by old guy

Koro_11 said:
This must be the record for the most failed leg kicks in a fight. Might’ve landed one head, strike the entire fight too.
Click to expand...
I've never seen a fighter not get hit in the head by an opposing striker through 2 rounds of a stand-up fight. Even crazier considering Bullet was 15-0. Bullet looked baffled.

People may complain that Page was point fighting but he was lasering Bullet in the face.
 
MVP may be old but that man is fast as fuck even at 37. No shame in losing to him.
 
Let’s be real, the only guy 185 and under that would beat mvp in a pure striking match is adesanya, maybe Strickland
 
Y'all are so dramatic. He did not get exposed. It's not like he got knocked out, finished, or rocked and wobbled all over the place. I mean come on. We are looking at a 29-28 score card.

He can learn a lot from this fight and will probably come back stronger.
 
MW suck and the old guy is faster than the whole division.
 
images
 
swizztony said:
Let’s be real, the only guy 185 and under that would beat mvp in a pure striking match is adesanya, maybe Strickland
Click to expand...
Woah... thats a bold statement... i don't think MVP is even close to that good... maybe you are right. I think Rob, DDP, Sean, Izzy, 40 year old Wonderboy, Jack DM, Leon Edwards....
.. a lot of guys could beat him with zero takedown attempts .. Shara Bullet could have won if he didnt just stare at him like a scared idiot.. Pages leg was messed up.
 
Woah... thats a bold statement... i don't think MVP is even close to that good... maybe you are right. I think Rob, DDP, Sean, Izzy, 40 year old Wonderboy
jko1355 said:
.. a lot of guys could beat him with zero takedown attempts .. Shara Bullet could have won if he didnt just stare at him like a scared idiot.. Pages leg was messed up.
Click to expand...
Who’s ever even came close to mvp in an mma striking fight? Made Garry, holland, and douglas Lima look like amateurs on the feet. DDP without a takedown would get absolutely sniped by MVP
 
swizztony said:
Woah... thats a bold statement... i don't think MVP is even close to that good... maybe you are right. I think Rob, DDP, Sean, Izzy, 40 year old Wonderboy

Who’s ever even came close to mvp in an mma striking fight? Made Garry, holland, and douglas Lima look like amateurs on the feet. DDP without a takedown would get absolutely sniped by MVP
Click to expand...
I compete disagree lol... you can have that hype though... its good to be a fan. P.s. Holland is actually bad bad and MVP never mad Lima look like an Amateur...
 
omawho402 said:
Y'all are so dramatic. He did not get exposed. It's not like he got knocked out, finished, or rocked and wobbled all over the place. I mean come on. We are looking at a 29-28 score card.

He can learn a lot from this fight and will probably come back stronger.
Click to expand...
He landed like one significant strike the entire fight, he missed on like 100 leg kick attempts, he got pretty fucking exposed in the aspect of MMA thats supposed to be his only real strength..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MetaIIica
Shara Bullet has no chance against MVP
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
2K
HHJ
HHJ
Pequeño Corey
Shara Bullet’s Callout
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
2K
Beamzy
Beamzy
JakePaulMMA
Shara Bullet via submission
Replies
5
Views
111
bigfootsbreath
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,582
Messages
56,840,635
Members
175,431
Latest member
lloobfhjc

Share this page

Back
Top