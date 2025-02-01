Shara exposed by old guy

RoBBerY IncOmmIngThis must be the record for the most failed leg kicks in a fight. Might’ve landed one head, strike the entire fight too.
Woah... thats a bold statement... i don't think MVP is even close to that good... maybe you are right. I think Rob, DDP, Sean, Izzy, 40 year old Wonderboy, Jack DM, Leon Edwards....Let’s be real, the only guy 185 and under that would beat mvp in a pure striking match is adesanya, maybe Strickland
Who’s ever even came close to mvp in an mma striking fight? Made Garry, holland, and douglas Lima look like amateurs on the feet. DDP without a takedown would get absolutely sniped by MVP.. a lot of guys could beat him with zero takedown attempts .. Shara Bullet could have won if he didnt just stare at him like a scared idiot.. Pages leg was messed up.
I compete disagree lol... you can have that hype though... its good to be a fan. P.s. Holland is actually bad bad and MVP never mad Lima look like an Amateur...
He landed like one significant strike the entire fight, he missed on like 100 leg kick attempts, he got pretty fucking exposed in the aspect of MMA thats supposed to be his only real strength..Y'all are so dramatic. He did not get exposed. It's not like he got knocked out, finished, or rocked and wobbled all over the place. I mean come on. We are looking at a 29-28 score card.
He can learn a lot from this fight and will probably come back stronger.