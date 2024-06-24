  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Shara Bullet will not be able to fight in the US according to Dana White.

Very unsurprising yet disappointing as it will no doubt affect his career.
 
Already a thread on this, but he can do OK if he fights on all the abu dhabi and saudi cards and doesnt pull out of any of those fights.
 
Already a thread on this, but he can do OK if he fights on all the abu dhabi and saudi cards and doesnt pull out of any of those fights.
Oh my bad, couldnt see anything when i looked but the search function isnt the best.

Yeah thats true, but i mean we've seen how its going for khamzat. An illness/injury at the wrong time has you sitting out for months and months
 
Already a thread on this, but he can do OK if he fights on all the abu dhabi and saudi cards and doesnt pull out of any of those fights.
He can definitely fight in Brazil too, he's fought there before.
 
Eye've heard enough, eye don't think it will matter much, eye suspect he would get smeshed by top-ten fighters anyway.
 
