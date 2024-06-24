Shara Bullet will not be able to fight in the US according to Dana White.

HHJ said: Already a thread on this, but he can do OK if he fights on all the abu dhabi and saudi cards and doesnt pull out of any of those fights. Click to expand...

Oh my bad, couldnt see anything when i looked but the search function isnt the best.Yeah thats true, but i mean we've seen how its going for khamzat. An illness/injury at the wrong time has you sitting out for months and months