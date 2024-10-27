Media Shara bullet training the double spinning KO

I like the concept, always have, just never thought enough power could come from the second strike as the first

But hey, 4oz’ers and bare bone will change things

Give this dude Izzy, sorry Ciao
 
Dude is already a legend with that KO. Doesn't matter what he does, he invented and gave us that highlight forever.

The move will definitely be duplicated at some point by others.
 
I don't think he is top 5 material but he is fun. Just give him strikers.
 
Maybe the highlight of the night, and there was some good moments in that event. Sick to know that he's been training the double bullet his whole career and just got someone with it.
 
Who was saying he didnt practice it ....

Obviously he trains that alot
 
