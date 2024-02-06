News Shara Bullet to return in May

kingmob6 said:
probably end of may, since he will need to get training camp done after holidays and fasting.
Brazil gives him a month after the end of Ramadan. He can start camp during it and just mind how he goes initially with a month to up the training once he can eat normally.

Should be fine.
 
I would be shocked if this guy ever becomes a contender, my grandma has better takedown defense than him
 
Who cares. He’ll be buried on overseas cards and he didn’t look all that impressive in his debut.
 
I don't see this guy going too far so just give him fellow strikers. Nothing wrong with getting fun match ups.
 
I can imagine this guy walking out to the cage, when he spots a couple in the crowd sharing a kiss <{nope}>
 
Michel Pereira, Pyfer, Chris Curtis, Tavares, Iron Turtle or Robocop can be a fun fights. Keep him away from fighters like Caio and Muniz. Shara Bullet's grappling is really suspect. He might get past a grappler like Paul Craig though. Craig really has poor takedowns.
 
TheRealWill said:
I don't speak whatever language that is in...why Brazil, aren't there cards all around the timeframe he gave?

More so...where did you get Bruno Ferreira? Has there been talk of this or did you just pick a random Brazilian that's available? Also, I'd think they'd want to give the Brazilians favorable matchups.
Brunno called him out. He doesn't need a visa to fight in Brazil and I don't think there'd be any medical issues either.
 
NoSmilez said:
Michel Pereira, Pyfer, Chris Curtis, Tavares, Iron Turtle or Robocop can be a fun fights. Keep him away from fighters like Caio and Muniz. Shara Bullet's grappling is really suspect. He might get past a grappler like Paul Craig though. Craig really has poor takedowns.
Honestly Park and Robocop grapple enough to be very problematic for Shara based on what we saw in his last fight. Possibly Pyfer, too, given what he showed against Alhassan. Wouldn't be surprised if Tavares and Pereira have just enough wrestling in their back pocket to mix it in and potentially put them over.
 
I liked watching his debut.
I feel like he's the sort to make good improvements.
Shara!
 
