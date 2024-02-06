Hellowhosthat
Timeline lines up for Brazil and Brunno Ferreira I reckon.
probably end of may, since he will need to get training camp done after holidays and fasting.
I don't speak whatever language that is in...why Brazil, aren't there cards all around the timeframe he gave?
More so...where did you get Bruno Ferreira? Has there been talk of this or did you just pick a random Brazilian that's available? Also, I'd think they'd want to give the Brazilians favorable matchups.
Michel Pereira, Pyfer, Chris Curtis, Tavares, Iron Turtle or Robocop can be a fun fights. Keep him away from fighters like Caio and Muniz. Shara Bullet's grappling is really suspect. He might get past a grappler like Paul Craig though. Craig really has poor takedowns.