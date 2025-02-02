via lowkickmma

Shara Bullet explains how he lost his eye to Michael Bisping:"So when I was starting out, I was training I had days where I had good vision, some days bad vision. Sometimes it came back, sometimes it went away. I was training and I was telling my coaches hey guys I think I'm having an issue with my eye and they were like it's okay just go on fight, you're going to be all right. Then eventually there was a time I had to get through the championships and stuff and I had to go through medical commissions and they were saying, 'like, hey, there's obviously something wrong with your eye'. But they let me through and then I needed to tell myself I needed some sort of motivation to be able to fight in the championships because I thought with my condition I was never going to be able to do that, and that's when I started following you [Bisping]. I saw that you were also having an issue with your eyes but you weren't telling anybody because I was doing the same thing as you were doing, hiding it from people and so I needed to speak to someone like you to get advice. When I saw what you were able to achieve with your condition, my condition is very similar, you were a huge motivation for me to be in this sport in the first place."