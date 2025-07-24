Shara bullet does not see much hope for Dricus against Khamzat. Says, they will remember him with 2 seconds of silence

Worth noting, Shara bullet always bets against Dricus. He has also said he does not understand how Dricus wins in the past.
'Two seconds'….UFC Abu Dhabi star makes cold prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight
Shara Magomedov doesn't have a lot of faith in one UFC 319 headliner.
bloodyelbow.com
Du Plessis faces arguably the toughest test of his UFC middleweight title reign at UFC 319 against Chimaev. Unbeaten in his professional career, Chimaev has been touted as a potential future champion since he made his promotional debut in 2020.
Chimaev’s recent win over former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 proved he’s the real deal at 185 lbs. But even after defeating Whittaker, Chimaev still has some things to prove as he prepares to potentially fight past Round 3 for the first time in his UFC tenure.
Despite the questions surrounding UFC 319, Magomedov doesn’t have a lot of faith in the reigning UFC middleweight champion’s chances in his upcoming defense.
During his UFC Abu Dhabi pre-fight press conference, Magomedov was asked for his prediction for the UFC 319 main event.
“As I said before, Dricus is in very good, strong hands in this fight,” Magomedov said.
“We’ll make sure to remember his name with two seconds of silence, afterwards.”
Du Plessis isn’t a stranger to being discredited despite holding the UFC middleweight title. Throughout his UFC career, du Plessis’s awkward style has been mocked by fans and pundits, despite his immense success inside the Octagon.
But Magomedov’s comments point to Chimaev’s standing in the UFC middleweight division and his potential to earn a UFC world title. We’re weeks away from finding out whether or not Magomedov’s prediction will hold true.