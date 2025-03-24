Unheralded Truth
"I'm gonna have to be honest. I've always thought that his [DDP's] opponent would win in all his UFC fights. Du Plessis, at least for the last five fights, I have always put a bet on his opponent. But he will somehow win! I am constantly surprised by this and somehow... I don’t know, somehow he manages to do that right there in the fight. Somehow he will find something there to jump at. Somehow it will work out… Of course, Chimaev seems like he should win… but in reality, Du Plessis just is like that” Shara says.
“In short you will agree Khamzat is a favorite, but everything is possible?” Gadzhiev wanted to confirm. “Yes” Magomedov asserted.