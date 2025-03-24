  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Shara Bullet admits betting on every DDP opp - mesmerized by his win streak

"I'm gonna have to be honest. I've always thought that his [DDP's] opponent would win in all his UFC fights. Du Plessis, at least for the last five fights, I have always put a bet on his opponent. But he will somehow win! I am constantly surprised by this and somehow... I don’t know, somehow he manages to do that right there in the fight. Somehow he will find something there to jump at. Somehow it will work out… Of course, Chimaev seems like he should win… but in reality, Du Plessis just is like that” Shara says.

“In short you will agree Khamzat is a favorite, but everything is possible?” Gadzhiev wanted to confirm. “Yes” Magomedov asserted.
 
He needs to have both his eyes on DDP to realize he's the real deal at 185
 
Ddp going to defend 8 times be an underdog in most. Never gets any credit. Beats Whitaker everyone calls it a fluke. Khamzat gets a fluke injury he is the best fighter to ever step in the cage
 
I don't know why it's so confusing to professionals as to why DDP is so hard to beat. He's physically imposing, he never totally gasses, and it's impossible to get his rhythm because he doesn't have one, he's completely unpredictable
 
