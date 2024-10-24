Shara “Bullet” brawls with mall kisser.

And if you can not prove it was him you should be banned.
Totally was him! Video just stopped early for me. Fuck that guy!
Just thug stuff.
 
Last edited:
he sucker punched and head stomped the guy... damn

I hope they'll feed him to Weidman next, at this point he deserves a 1-2 finger piece combo on his good eye
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IloveTHIS
Bobert Whit on possible fight with .22 cal Pirate
2
Replies
26
Views
893
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
Kowboy On Sherdog
Media ‘Shara Bullet’ Considers His Style to Be More Entertaining Than Alex Pereira
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
863
TCE
TCE

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,344
Messages
56,385,595
Members
175,195
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top