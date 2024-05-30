Shaq is the NBA's biggest hater

WadeWatts

WadeWatts

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Nov 20, 2019
Messages
346
Reaction score
1,069
Shaq is the NBA's biggest hatter. For being so big he is such a small fragile little man. He can't bring him self to say anything good about any big man that came after him and his takes on the current players not being able to play in his era are so poorly thought out and completely ridiculous. I am not sure Shaq would even be able to play in the NBA today. He can't shoot, can't make free throws and can't guard outside the paint. He would be a lucky to be in the league let alone be the best player.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,207
Messages
55,611,536
Members
174,855
Latest member
evolution team

Share this page

Back
Top