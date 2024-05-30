Shaq is the NBA's biggest hater

Shaq is the NBA's biggest hatter. For being so big he is such a small fragile little man. He can't bring him self to say anything good about any big man that came after him and his takes on the current players not being able to play in his era are so poorly thought out and completely ridiculous. I am not sure Shaq would even be able to play in the NBA today. He can't shoot, can't make free throws and can't guard outside the paint. He would be a lucky to be in the league let alone be the best player.

