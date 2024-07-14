News Shannen Doherty 1971–2024

Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Charmed’ Star, Dies at 53

Shannen Doherty, who played Brenda on 'Beverly Hills 90210' and starred in 'Charmed,' has died.
Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in on the wildly popular series “Beverly Hills, 90210” and on the witchcraft fantasy “Charmed,” has died after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She was 53.


“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement to People.


Doherty rose to fame in 1990 as the fresh-faced brunette Brenda Walsh on Fox’s “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Along with her twin brother Brandon, played by Jason Priestly, the Walshes were the classic fish-out-of-water family that had recently moved from Minnesota to Beverly Hills and were constantly amazed at the antics of the L.A. rich kids.
Cancer

I know she'd been battling cancer for quite some time. We will all meet our end one day, but cancer can be a long and painful road. I wouldn't wish it on anybody. May she rest in peace now.
 
Man, I was a huge 90210 fan when I was little. The first few seasons were gold, loved the strong family dynamics. Brenda was sexy....

BoogerDawson said:
shannen-doherty-our-house-wilford-brimley.jpg


Damn, Wilford Brimley outlived her, even with "diabeetus". He looked 70 when she was a teenager. RIP
Wow, was that "Our House"..I totally remember watching this show....
 
