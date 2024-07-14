News Shannen Doherty 1971–2024

Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Charmed’ Star, Dies at 53

Shannen Doherty, who played Brenda on 'Beverly Hills 90210' and starred in 'Charmed,' has died.
Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in on the wildly popular series “Beverly Hills, 90210” and on the witchcraft fantasy “Charmed,” has died after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She was 53.


“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement to People.


Doherty rose to fame in 1990 as the fresh-faced brunette Brenda Walsh on Fox’s “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Along with her twin brother Brandon, played by Jason Priestly, the Walshes were the classic fish-out-of-water family that had recently moved from Minnesota to Beverly Hills and were constantly amazed at the antics of the L.A. rich kids.
"On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting"

As Norm MacDonald would say

"It was a draw. The cancer dies too."

She was part of my teenage years.

Now she can meet up with Luke.

Been tough for the 90210 crew. RIP
 
A lot of these big celebrities that were well known from the 80s and 90s are dying. I guess it's only inevitable.

Shelley Duvall, Richard Simmons, Dr. Ruth, Shannen Doherty.
 
Damn. Part of my teenage years for sure.

Brenda losing her Virginity to Dylan in a hotel room at a high school dance then thinking she is pregnant 2 weeks later was still a pivotal moment on that show.
 
