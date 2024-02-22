Social Shane Gillis to host SNL this weekend.

Some of you might remember this story from a few years ago.

Shane Gillis is a white male comic from Pennsylvania who auditioned for SNL on a whim when he was pretty much a nobody and got offered a job.

What came next was a perfect example of left wing cancel culture.



An old clip from his podcast was 'uncovered' by creepy left wing activist and failed comic, Seth Simons.



A jealous little creep who himself was later exposed as a 'sex pest' by several female open mic'ers. And has since seemingly fled New York and moved back home. (Why do the left wing guys always end up being pervs?)



SNL chose to revoke Gillis' job offer.

Since then Shane Gillis has become probably the hottest young comic on the planet. His patreon is consistently the highest grossing comedy podcast on patreon even though it cost just $1 USD a month until recently. (Those of us who signed up years ago are grandfathered in.)

His youtube special has over 24 million views.



Making it one of the most viewed comedy specials ever released on the platform.

His Netflix special was also a massive hit.



In a triumphant return, Shane Gillis is now hosting SNL this weekend. And predictably the left is trying to cancel him again (do they ever learn?)

www.thedailybeast.com

Why Does Shane Gillis Keep Promoting These Holocaust Deniers?

The comedian, who will host “SNL” this weekend, often invites two pals on his show who have a very disturbing history of antisemitism.
www.thedailybeast.com

But why would a left wing institution like SNL have a known racist on as a host? Do they not actually stand for anything?

Are they selling out their bullshit left wing ideals just to benefit from the popularity of Shane Gillis?!

Discuss.

I mean he was saying some pretty offensive things in that video. I wouldn’t cancel him over it, but the guy he was talking about was a massive douchebag racist who is hard to defend.

The L and R swapping thing is Japanese anyways, not Chinese. I’m sure that distinction is lost on them though
 
A basic nobody using racial slurs is gonna lose his job, not that big of a deal.
But people grow and change or atleast get smarter when to use their racism, so we’ll see how it goes. In my opinion he probably isn’t racist , even in that clip he seemed to be the least racist of the two, but was more trying to be an edge lord and when being offensive is part of your schtick than a racial epithet will do it.
 
Blayt7hh said:
I mean he was saying some pretty offensive things in that video. I wouldn’t cancel him over it, but the guy he was talking about was a massive douchebag racist who is hard to defend.

The L and R swapping thing is Japanese anyways, not Chinese. I’m sure that distinction is lost on them though
L and R issue is not exclusive to Japanese. I talk like that to my chinese friends. Like an asian N-word pass.
 
The best revenge for the stupid cancel culture , it happens on both sides .
 
Good for him and Shanes a funny dude and I've never actually heard him say anything "offensive" in any way. I haven't watched SNL in years but used to love the show.
 
USA!USA! said:
Gillis is funny.

I am of the opinion that if you are a comedian for a living, you should never be punished for saying offensive shit if its part of a joke.
Yeah I can't believe Davis Lucus actually caved and apologized to the Mob for saying a joke about Fentanyl Floyd....Its comedy and nothing is off limits especially a career criminal.
 
blackheart said:
Cancel culture is when a private employer decides not to hire you and give you a million-dollar contract to be on major network television.

You guys are beyond parody at this point

<Dany07>
He was hired retard
 
blackheart said:
Cancel culture is when a private employer decides not to hire you and give you a million-dollar contract to be on major network television.

You guys are beyond parody at this point

<Dany07>
They did hire him, dummy, then fired him days later before he even did the job over a social media campaign crying about "offensive" jokes he told years earlier. He was too offensive to even be on the show just a few years ago, but apparently not too offensive to host the show now that he's become popular anyway.

Yes, trying to take away someone's job because they hurt your feelings is what cancel culture is, and now they completely caved and want him to host the show after telling him he hurt too many feelings to even work there.
 
