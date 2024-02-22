Why Does Shane Gillis Keep Promoting These Holocaust Deniers? The comedian, who will host “SNL” this weekend, often invites two pals on his show who have a very disturbing history of antisemitism.

Some of you might remember this story from a few years ago.Shane Gillis is a white male comic from Pennsylvania who auditioned for SNL on a whim when he was pretty much a nobody and got offered a job.What came next was a perfect example of left wing cancel culture.An old clip from his podcast was 'uncovered' by creepy left wing activist and failed comic, Seth Simons.A jealous little creep who himself was later exposed as a 'sex pest' by several female open mic'ers. And has since seemingly fled New York and moved back home. (Why do the left wing guys always end up being pervs?)SNL chose to revoke Gillis' job offer.Since then Shane Gillis has become probably the hottest young comic on the planet. His patreon is consistently the highest grossing comedy podcast on patreon even though it cost just $1 USD a month until recently. (Those of us who signed up years ago are grandfathered in.)His youtube special has over 24 million views.Making it one of the most viewed comedy specials ever released on the platform.His Netflix special was also a massive hit.In a triumphant return, Shane Gillis is now hosting SNL this weekend. And predictably the left is trying to cancel him again (do they ever learn?)But why would a left wing institution like SNL have a known racist on as a host? Do they not actually stand for anything?Are they selling out their bullshit left wing ideals just to benefit from the popularity of Shane Gillis?!Discuss.SODTAOE