Rumored Shakur vs Zepeda agreed for Riyadh Season

This would be a dumb fight to take next when Tank is pursuing him. And it's not like Zepeda is in the way. Tank vs Shakur would be a title unification which would have precedence over any mandatory defense.
 
Itll be Tank vs Shakur.
Verbal agreement means nothing.
 
I don't believe Tank wants to fight Shakur. I have learned my lesson when picking Shakur to win by stoppage lmao. This will be a dominant decision win.
 
shakur thinks he’s a rockstar.
he thinks he’s a big name as tank.
but we all know that’s the completed opposite of reality.

shakur will always over value himself from market value. someone needs to wake up this kid.
 
Shakur can beat Zepeda, I guess, but it would take some adjustments. You don't beat Zepeda with a low output and nothing to impress the judges with. Can he get in the right mindset ?

Seems like Shakur is caught between a rock and a hard place. If he is to put his cherry in jeopardy he should better go for the bigger payckeck.
 
He'll throw the exact number of punches needed to get the win, no more, no less. That's how he always fight.
 
I'll start off by saying I really enjoy watching Zepeda fight. He's definitely one of my favorites to watch right now.

With that said, we have no idea what Zepeda does when he matched with someone that's miles ahead of anyone he's ever fought. Zepeda's been able to mow everyone down and really hasn't shown a diverse style. I think this is a much bigger step up for Zepeda than it is for Shakur based on Shakur being slick and a southpaw like Zepeda is. This is where Stevenson's amateur background really helps.

Also, when Shakur has fought aggressive opponents he's lit them up. IMO that's the style that'll force him to fight his best and I think he'll shine. SS isn't a hunter nor does he cut the ring off well and those are two things he won't have to do when they fight, but he'll have to be at his best on fight night.

PS: you have the best profile picture on Sherdog. It's not even close.
 
Oh, I’m certain Shakur can beat Zepeda. He’s indeed head and shoulders above those who’ve lost to Zepeda so far. That being said he’ll have to go to work - we haven’t seen him try hard in a while - and he’ll get hit in the process by a guy that’s bigger and throws better combos than the agressive guys Shakur has beaten so far. Also we don’t really know if Shakur’s pop can derail him. It’s a good fight IMO.



PS : I’m glad you like the tattoo. Kind of a childish late-40s move but I love it every time I get up in the morning.
 
