Itll be Tank vs Shakur.This would be a dumb fight to take next when Tank is pursuing him. And it's not like Zepeda is in the way. Tank vs Shakur would be a title unification which would have precedence over any mandatory defense.
A verbal agreement is meaningless but it's usually the first step toward making a fight and getting it signed.
Verbal agreement means nothing.
If true then he's already priced himself out of the fight.Tank’s coach said on a podcast Shakur is asking for $30 million. If it’s true, that’s a duck. So much for “Tank and Loma are ducking me”.
Why would he take the fight if Zepeda could beat him?If this happens does anyone think Zepeda can beat him?
Stevenson's defensive style might be good enough to shut him down but Zepeda has been looking good and can really overwhelm guys. I think he has a shot here.
He'll throw the exact number of punches needed to get the win, no more, no less. That's how he always fight.Shakur can beat Zepeda, I guess, but it would take some adjustments. You don't beat Zepeda with a low output and nothing to impress the judges with. Can he get in the right mindset ?
Seems like Shakur is caught between a rock and a hard place. If he is to put his cherry in jeopardy he should better go for the bigger payckeck.
I'll start off by saying I really enjoy watching Zepeda fight. He's definitely one of my favorites to watch right now.
I pray you are correct
I'll start off by saying I really enjoy watching Zepeda fight. He's definitely one of my favorites to watch right now.
With that said, we have no idea what Zepeda does when he matched with someone that's miles ahead of anyone he's ever fought. Zepeda's been able to mow everyone down and really hasn't shown a diverse style. I think this is a much bigger step up for Zepeda than it is for Shakur based on Shakur being slick and a southpaw like Zepeda is. This is where Stevenson's amateur background really helps.
Also, when Shakur has fought aggressive opponents he's lit them up. IMO that's the style that'll force him to fight his best and I think he'll shine. SS isn't a hunter nor does he cut the ring off well and those are two things he won't have to do when they fight, but he'll have to be at his best on fight night.
