it's a long long shot but hopefully cordina still has some of that pop that he fed Ogawa and gets anything but a shooter out of shakur
 
The guy who priced himself out of a fight with Tank shouldn’t be accusing anyone of ducking to protect their 0.
 
I'd rather not watch Cordina come back from a brutal beating only to fight the most boring guy in the sport. If it happens i'll pass.
 
lol I can see it now, Turki(who doesnt seem the sharpest) and Hearn in the matchmaking room, Eddie laying the flannel on thick in favour of his guys. Oh what a time to be a matchroom fighter:)
 
After a few weeks of contemplating the pros and cons of a Tank and a Zepeda fight, let's go for a super featherweight coming off a loss.

Shakur gonna Shakur.
 
Mujeriego said:
I think he's saying Shakur priced himself out against Tank.
I don't know if that's true, but I do know Tank and his handlers seem to do their own sort of "ducking" when it comes to various fighters.
The video that was posted as a source wasn't the strongest we've seen.
 
StopDucking said:
Yeah that was before Tank's side tried to make the fight happen but failed because Shakur priced himself out.

Not sure what old clips are supposed to prove. I can dig up clips from 15 years ago of Floyd saying he won't fight Pacquiao but what's the point?
And we can find clips that say all the "reasons" why Tank doesn't want to fight Shakur and vice versa. BOTH guys want the fight.

The point I'm trying to make is don't fall for this.

We've seen this stuff happen all the time where one fan base blames the other for fights not happening when in actuality it's all part of the marination process.

Let's not act like, what Calvin said is 100% truth. Just like when Floyd said he won't fight Pac wasn't 100% truth.

EDIT: And who was even negotiating on behalf of Shakur since he was a Free Agent?
 
