StopDucking said: Yeah that was before Tank's side tried to make the fight happen but failed because Shakur priced himself out.



Not sure what old clips are supposed to prove. I can dig up clips from 15 years ago of Floyd saying he won't fight Pacquiao but what's the point? Click to expand...

And we can find clips that say all the "reasons" why Tank doesn't want to fight Shakur and vice versa. BOTH guys want the fight.The point I'm trying to make is don't fall for this.We've seen this stuff happen all the time where one fan base blames the other for fights not happening when in actuality it's all part of the marination process.Let's not act like, what Calvin said is 100% truth. Just like when Floyd said he won't fight Pac wasn't 100% truth.EDIT: And who was even negotiating on behalf of Shakur since he was a Free Agent?