Wait, what?The guy who priced himself out of a fight with Tank shouldn’t be accusing anyone of ducking to protect their 0.
I think he's saying Shakur priced himself out against Tank.
I don't know if that's true, but I do know Tank and his handlers seem to do their own sort of "ducking" when it comes to various fighters.
The source is literally a clip of Tank’s coach talking about the situation but ok.
Maybe just maybe it's trash talk or gossip ...More like the only side we heard.
Nobody denied it. I wonder why.
Yeah that was before Tank's side tried to make the fight happen but failed because Shakur priced himself out.
https://x.com/accordtoboxing/status/1749983874829185359?s=46
And we can find clips that say all the "reasons" why Tank doesn't want to fight Shakur and vice versa. BOTH guys want the fight.
Not sure what old clips are supposed to prove. I can dig up clips from 15 years ago of Floyd saying he won't fight Pacquiao but what's the point?