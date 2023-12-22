No Spoilers Shadow of the Erdtree (Elden Ring DLC) **TBA

ERSET.png

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Announced: February 2023

Fun fact: While Hidetaka has confirmed Miquella to play a big role, the new story has 4 conclusive directions players will have to choose from.


New waifus? New bosses? New areas to explore and builds to tinker with? Check. Check. Check. And check.

Shadow of the Erdtree is the upcoming expansion to celebrated open world gem Elden Ring.

Available on PS, PC, and Xbox platforms, talk here everything DLC.

For the time being, spoiler sensitive content please unless we decide to go in an all-spoilers direction. Base game discussion can be found here.

Base game's waifu winner: Ranni
Ranni.png
 
Jose Beehive said:
Hope we learn more about Melina, still one of the most confusing characters to me.
Definitely a connection between Melina and Ranni. I think Melina is Ranni's real appearance.

I never delved into the logic of the lore much but it's an interesting world with room for all kinds of cool fanfiction and interpretation.
 
Lot of rumours floating around YouTube that a trailer might drop soon. But there was a lot of people saying we'd get something at the last game awards too. I'm holding off playing a few other games until playing through the DLC so I wish it would hurry up.
 
GergreG said:
Lot of rumours floating around YouTube that a trailer might drop soon. But there was a lot of people saying we'd get something at the last game awards too. I'm holding off playing a few other games until playing through the DLC so I wish it would hurry up.
I'm so excited. After 100s of hours of fun (and pain) getting the Platinum trophy for Lords of the Fallen reboot, I'm already on standby for the next great journey.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
Loose but hole. Try finger.
Preserving boluses on standby....

1932714178.jpg


On second thoughts, his wife very much sounds like she's part of the Malenia / Miquella family.
 
According to various sources on youtube lots of DLC files have recently appeared on Steam, fueling expectation that something is going to drop soon. Either a trailer or the game.
 
GergreG said:
According to various sources on youtube lots of DLC files have recently appeared on Steam, fueling expectation that something is going to drop soon. Either a trailer or the game.
The directories on Steam have been updated a lot in the last few weeks, plus both Kadakowa and Namcos Investor reports are due soon so I think its probably just after that
 
