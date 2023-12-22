Valhoven
Developer: FromSoftware
Publisher: Bandai Namco
Announced: February 2023
Fun fact: While Hidetaka has confirmed Miquella to play a big role, the new story has 4 conclusive directions players will have to choose from.
New waifus? New bosses? New areas to explore and builds to tinker with? Check. Check. Check. And check.
Shadow of the Erdtree is the upcoming expansion to celebrated open world gem Elden Ring.
Available on PS, PC, and Xbox platforms, talk here everything DLC.
For the time being, spoiler sensitive content please unless we decide to go in an all-spoilers direction. Base game discussion can be found here.
