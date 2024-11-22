Leinster Rugby
Rashad Evans Reveals Comeback Fight Against Rampage Jackson
Dear God no.
And what's with that hair lol
Money, ego, boredom, self identity, jealousy of the new generation, yes men for friends and lack of self awareness. All wrapped up into one entity.Lol why are all these retired boxers/fighters in their 50s wanting to compete all of a sudden
Is it a money thing?