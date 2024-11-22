  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Shad vs Rampage 2 in the works

Lol why are all these retired boxers/fighters in their 50s wanting to compete all of a sudden

Is it a money thing?
 
Elegant said:
Lol why are all these retired boxers/fighters in their 50s wanting to compete all of a sudden

Is it a money thing?
Click to expand...
Money, ego, boredom, self identity, jealousy of the new generation, yes men for friends and lack of self awareness. All wrapped up into one entity.

Will not watch.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,938
Messages
56,550,667
Members
175,280
Latest member
InstructivosBJJ

Share this page

Back
Top