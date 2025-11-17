Social Shadé Zahrai spam ads on linkedin

reacted to your reaction
@Silver
wtf is that ,
she appearing each time i log in to that awkward cringe bussines facebook social network linkedin ?
just a scroll or two , and here she comes .
anyone else seeing her ads ?
it looks like there is no way to block her

ME17U3QI_o.png
 
She's paying LinkedIn a lot to boost her presence.

Also the screenshot makes her look like she has Forest Whitaker eyes

24x8di.jpg
 
she is unstoppable
I've reported her to linkedin, clicked on hide this post several times, and now she is showing up more frequently
 

Just stop going on LinkedIn lol
 
This good advice haanji I shall try to the beautiful-type women in the workplace 🫵🏾👉🏾👌🏾⁉️👍🏾👎🏾

 
now i see she looks like islam makhachev with that look in her eyes
 
