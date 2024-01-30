Folx is a made-up word that has its origins in queer Theory
. It thus appears from activists within Critical Social Justice
but usually only within queer
contexts, including queer Theoretical scholarship (see also, trans-rights activism
). It is clearly a derivation of the word “folks
,” which has its own specialized usage and interesting etymology within Critical Social Justice circles (readers are strongly encouraged to see also, folks
).
Part of the purpose for the development of the term “folks” within the queer Theory context is to avoid using gendered
language to address a crowd, say with phrases like “hey guys” (putatively gender-neutral use of “guys”) or “ladies
and gentlemen
” (which upholds the sex
and/or gender binaries
and is therefore exclusive
of transgender
, non-binary
, and gender non-conforming identities
– see also, inclusion
). “Folks” is therefore offered as a comfortable gender-neutral alternative.
Queer Theory is rarely content with such applications in and of themselves because they are insufficiently disruptive
of normativities
or may, in fact, end up somehow supporting or maintaining them. Of concern with the term “folks,” for example, is that its translation in some languages is
gendered, such as “la gente
” in Spanish, which is gendered feminine (see also, phallogocentrism
, Derrdiean
, and deconstruction
). The term “folks
” is also used in many different context and thus does not clearly signal one’s queer
politics. These are both significant problematics
that need to be addressed by queering
the language, specifically here through the creation of intentionally political and inherently anti-gendered
terms like “folx” (see also, womxn
and Latinx
). Such a creation solves both problems at once because “folx” is not a word—thus not gendered—in any language, including Esperanto, and thus is only
used by people who wish to signify adherence to queer politics.
It’s almost impossible not to see this alternative spelling as both unnecessary and insane. Indeed, it is both. As can be read in the example provided below, one of the reasons that “folks” is not considered gender
–inclusive
enough is because the wrong kinds of activists (feminists
– namely “trans-exclusionary radical feminists
”) have started using “folks” in keeping with standard Critical Social Justice usage, so the right kinds of activists need an alternative term that distinguishes them from the more problematic
activists (see also, non-consensual co-platforming
). Apparently, although the use of the word “folks” in Critical Social Justice is profoundly influenced by origins in black feminist and critical race Theory thought, queer Theorists (who are the centers of their own worlds) seem unaware of this longer, deeper etymology. In a show of “true” solidarity
, then, they have graciously extended the use of the word “folx” to people of color
, possibly presumably because the word “folks” is commonly used by (white supremacist
, racist
, culturally racist
, anti-black
) white conservatives.