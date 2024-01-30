Social Sh*tlibs return to segregated swimming pools

CAMPUS WATCH: Ontario university offering racially segregated swim times for “Black folx”​

tnc.news

CAMPUS WATCH: Ontario university offering racially segregated swim times for “Black folx”

The University of Waterloo has brought back racial segregation in swimming – with dedicated swim times for “Black folx.”
tnc.news tnc.news


GFCFWX9XUAAgGs1
 
Waterloo is like 60% Asian, are we worried that these Asian kids are beating up black folx?
 
In b4 a certain poster is horrifically racist in defense of black people.


And I don't get what this is. It doesn't look like it prevents white people from using the pool. It looks like empty virtue signaling.
 
- 24hrs of open rec time for all - unchanged.
- 2hrs of open rec time for trans/non-binary
- 2hrs of open rec time for black people

No open rec time removed to crate the new slots, so there is no compromised pool time for everyone else.

Weird to talk about segregated pools if you're American considering how many public pools were shut down the second black people were allowed to swim in them, and now they're literally gatekept in fenced-in communities complete with pool Karens keeping watch.
 
shitlibs:

"dem wypipo be drownin dem black folx in dem white pools! we need black only pools and lifeguards and changin' rooms and drinking fountains and buses!"

"millions of years of Jim Crow, redlining, and segregated swimming pools have caused inequality. to address this, we need racial segregation everywhere!"



normal people:

audience-reaction.gif


wtf-gif.gif
 
What's getting my blood pumped here slightly is the use of "folx". What's up with that "x" shit in the US?!
I couldn't care less about some college kids swimming together in a fucking lame swimming hall.
We had turkish only soccer clubs where I grew up even in the early 90s. Noone screamed racist/ woke or whatever back then.

Get a healthier hobby, guys.
 
Folx is a made-up word that has its origins in queer Theory. It thus appears from activists within Critical Social Justice but usually only within queer contexts, including queer Theoretical scholarship (see also, trans-rights activism). It is clearly a derivation of the word “folks,” which has its own specialized usage and interesting etymology within Critical Social Justice circles (readers are strongly encouraged to see also, folks).


Part of the purpose for the development of the term “folks” within the queer Theory context is to avoid using gendered language to address a crowd, say with phrases like “hey guys” (putatively gender-neutral use of “guys”) or “ladies and gentlemen” (which upholds the sex and/or gender binaries and is therefore exclusive of transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming identities – see also, inclusion). “Folks” is therefore offered as a comfortable gender-neutral alternative.


Queer Theory is rarely content with such applications in and of themselves because they are insufficiently disruptive of normativities or may, in fact, end up somehow supporting or maintaining them. Of concern with the term “folks,” for example, is that its translation in some languages is gendered, such as “la gente” in Spanish, which is gendered feminine (see also, phallogocentrism, Derrdiean, and deconstruction). The term “folks” is also used in many different context and thus does not clearly signal one’s queer politics. These are both significant problematics that need to be addressed by queering the language, specifically here through the creation of intentionally political and inherently anti-gendered terms like “folx” (see also, womxn and Latinx). Such a creation solves both problems at once because “folx” is not a word—thus not gendered—in any language, including Esperanto, and thus is only used by people who wish to signify adherence to queer politics.


It’s almost impossible not to see this alternative spelling as both unnecessary and insane. Indeed, it is both. As can be read in the example provided below, one of the reasons that “folks” is not considered genderinclusive enough is because the wrong kinds of activists (feminists – namely “trans-exclusionary radical feminists”) have started using “folks” in keeping with standard Critical Social Justice usage, so the right kinds of activists need an alternative term that distinguishes them from the more problematic activists (see also, non-consensual co-platforming). Apparently, although the use of the word “folks” in Critical Social Justice is profoundly influenced by origins in black feminist and critical race Theory thought, queer Theorists (who are the centers of their own worlds) seem unaware of this longer, deeper etymology. In a show of “true” solidarity, then, they have graciously extended the use of the word “folx” to people of color, possibly presumably because the word “folks” is commonly used by (white supremacist, racist, culturally racist, anti-black) white conservatives.
 
NoSmilez said:
LOL at the non binary or LGBT only times. How can they enforce it? I feel genderfluid and nonbinary today therefore I should be able to use the pool at those times.
Click to expand...

It's literally just they look at you and just decide if you're taking the piss.

This is ultimately all this shit is about - power and control. They want the power to control other groups. There's nothing noble about it and it's nothing to do with civil rights.
 
Jordan Peterson is a twat, If you care maybe do some research instead of following this pos.

I don’t really care, so meh.
 
