Sexyama on South Korea's crisis

Apparently there is political turmoil in South Korea but the real story is that Sexyama had a marital fight with his supermodel wife Shiho Yano.
Mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon confessed that he had a marital fight after disclosing his house without the consent of his wife, Yano Shiho.
Choo Sung-hoon posted a video on YouTube on the 3rd titled "Yano Shiho Reaction after the release of the real house (emergency programming)."
Earlier, Choo Sung-hoon unveiled his home in Tokyo, Japan, on YouTube. In the video, Yano Shiho's clothing room was exposed to the camera in an unorganized state, causing concern.
Choo Sung-hoon said, "I'm fighting by releasing the video. "We're really fighting," he said. "What if Shiho Yano reveals the house like this?" But isn't YouTube supposed to be sincere?"
Sexyama also has a new hairstyle which is absolutely divine.
