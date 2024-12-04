Sexyama on South Korea's crisis

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Apr 30, 2015
13,338
12,270
Apparently there is political turmoil in South Korea but the real story is that Sexyama had a marital fight with his supermodel wife Shiho Yano.

Mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon confessed that he had a marital fight after disclosing his house without the consent of his wife, Yano Shiho.

Choo Sung-hoon posted a video on YouTube on the 3rd titled "Yano Shiho Reaction after the release of the real house (emergency programming)."

Earlier, Choo Sung-hoon unveiled his home in Tokyo, Japan, on YouTube. In the video, Yano Shiho's clothing room was exposed to the camera in an unorganized state, causing concern.

Choo Sung-hoon said, "I'm fighting by releasing the video. "We're really fighting," he said. "What if Shiho Yano reveals the house like this?" But isn't YouTube supposed to be sincere?"



Sexyama also has a new hairstyle which is absolutely divine.





 
I hope they're ok over there in South Korea, I heard their president got overwhelmed by thirst after seeing Sexyama's new haircut and tried to storm the legislature with the military.

Koreans say no one likes him so his coup is doomed. Maybe he can recover from his thirst when he leaves office.
 
President got pissy over not getting his budget in place so he put the nation into war state.
The rest of the world including the population and parliament, did not like it.
So it got removed. But it sure took awhile.
So things got a bit too interesting!
For a democracy like that.

Sexyama seem to be supporting things very well from the pictures!
 
Update: looks like South Korea's president succeeded in fast tracking his own impeachment.

Let's see what Akiyama and Ja Rule have to say about this.
 
