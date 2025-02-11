  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law Sexy Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna to head committee to declassify Epstein files, among other federal secrets

Of course some attention seeking woman showing off her ass is going to oversee some committee, how fucking stupid. Last I checked people whose sole goal is to get fame and attention, don't have anyones best interests in mind but their own.

Literally in Idiocracy, fuck all of this.
 
Exposure of the "27 flight politician" and one from the many "Royalty Ped Connections" will be protected.
 
koquerelle said:
She's cute, but she's dumb as a bag of hammers. I don't expect much.
She's the mouthpiece. Do you really think she was going to personally sift through all those files? She'll have a massive team to go over those millions of pages of classified documents.
 
Congress should launch an investigation to declassify some nudes on that woman.
 
F1980 said:
She's going to head the task force to declassify some controversial topics including the Epstein files

She's already said that there was TWO shooters in the JFK assassination



hell yeah!
grab sum pu&&y!


giphy.gif



party time on epstein island!


Where the kids at??
 
F1980 said:
Congresswoman DeLauro is a much more effective legislator

Rosa-DeLauro.jpg
 
F1980 said:
An appaling lunatic going over the JFK files, that's just what we needed.
 
