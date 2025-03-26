tonil
Do you ever feel disillusioned when you reflect on how primal and biologically programmed sexual attraction is?
Does it ever seem like a built-in trick of our DNA, especially when compared to higher states of consciousness—like deep meditation, spiritual chanting, DMT experiences, or other transcendent states?
Do you feel that sexual attraction operates on a lower level of human experience compared to these more profound states of being?
