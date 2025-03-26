Social sexual attraction vs higher states of consciousness

Do you ever feel disillusioned when you reflect on how primal and biologically programmed sexual attraction is?

Does it ever seem like a built-in trick of our DNA, especially when compared to higher states of consciousness—like deep meditation, spiritual chanting, DMT experiences, or other transcendent states?

Do you feel that sexual attraction operates on a lower level of human experience compared to these more profound states of being?
 
Humans are driven by the fundamental instincts of eating and fucking, and everything else that we do are corollary of those instincts, and also serve to distract us from the thought of inevitable doom
 
Dude, there are TOMES written on the subject. Yes, there are basic needs and desires like food, sex and security, and there are other needs like acceptance in society, merit, need of purpose, linked to higher brain functions and instincts.
However calling "spiritual chanting" a higher state of mind is rather bold.
 
How stoned are you on a scale from 1-10?

When I was younger, it was all about the chase. I wanted the hottest women, I wanted to see the girl with the biggest rack and I wanted the girl everybody else wanted.

Now that I’m older, I seek a partner. I have a woman who I think is hot but I believe will be a great mother and who is a great person. The chase hasn’t been important to me in some time.

Those aren’t girls you settle down with, they’re girls you emotionally manipulate to stick around so you can maintain a roster of women to have sex with when you’re lonely.
 
Is sexual attraction really biologically programmed, or also a gateway to a higher state of consciousness? Do you chase booty because your genes want to be passed on, or because said booty is a representation of sacred geometry?
 
those are great questions
 
These are very profound questions, my response to it is that. I don't feel disillusioned at all about biological programming. I think it will evolve through time and become more complicated like it is now in a sense.

Sexual attraction is one of most powerful motivators of our life. We are driven to get that fix or high during sex. It's a strong desire to get it somehow. That your life at times is completely controlled by that desire.

We do so much to get sexual attention from someone you find attractive. It's potent and powerful.
 
