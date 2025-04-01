Sex Sells - have things really changed ?

Hooters going bankrupt is a sign of the times. The blatant obvious use of women's sexuality to sell a product just doesn't cut it nowadays

So just like the WWE's bra and panties matches, the Victoria Secret fashion show, Girls gone wild,the prominence of Sports illustrated and much much more, it seems that female sexuality has been put into the closet.

But then .... you have onlyfans which has exploded (and instagram). So really all that has happened is things have gone more private and more individual but it is the same concept. Women wanting to make money from their looks and sexuality, and men wanting to pay from it.

Rather than subscribe to a certain cable channel, you subscribe to an onlyfans model.

Rather than visit a hooters restaurant, you use one of the many sugar daddy websites to organise a dinner with a young hottie.

I can't see this dynamic ever changing regardless of how many WOKE agendas there are
 
Abundant, free internet porn means even kids these days have the jaded sexual appetite of a 40 year old truck driver. The kind of softcore titillation offered by places like Hooters isn't stimulating enough
 
