Several minutes of Jamahal Hill talking about how much better he is, followed by a few seconds of Alex not talking but saying so much.

Get To Da Choppa said:
It's hard to tell from the video, but Alex was legit angry at the trash talk
Alex is never disrespectful to his opponents from what I have seen.
He does his warrior signature move thing, but never seems to dismiss or belittle anyone. No personal attacks, especially not unprovoked.

Dude has done everything right, faced nothing but killers, getting gorgeous KOs...

And this dude who beat his coach, when he was 42, (who had faced guys coming off losses in several of his biggest fights) is just talking all sorts of shit.

Yeah. I can see how that would get annoying real quick.
 
Alex should really consider an acting career after fighting. (Not even kidding, I legit think he could do very very well)

Some people just have a gift for conveying human emotions with their facial expressions.
 
Actually a straight faced guy who doesn’t laugh and looks intimidating can be pretty useful in a lot of scenes. There’s good comedy there
 
There are several former UFC / MMA guys who get TONS of work in film.

Keith Jardine has got himself a nice little resume building up on IMDB. I just saw him in "Shotcaller" maybe a week ago.

Oleg Taktarov has been in a lot of films, including some pretty household name flicks as I recall.


There's a bad ass looking bald dude from maybe TUF 1 or 2 who works like crazy.

Alex could 100% do very very well in film.

He probably would get typecast and I don't expect to see him in academy awards, but he could absolutely get work, probably lots of work and good stuff if he had a halfway decent manager.
 
I really liked the taunting he did after sparking Jamahal but I feel like I'm missing something in terms of what it meant/where he got it from. There's a black kid on Youtube who does stuff like that, but maybe that was just Poatan freestyling? Or something else I'm missing?

Either way, hilarious.
 
I interpreted it as Alex saying:

"Here is the guy. Here he is.

This is the guy who is levels above me.
He was the favorite. There's your favorite.

Thanks for playing. "
 
The people who are upset about getting typecast are making a mistake imo. Yes I get that actors like to show their range; but Anthony Hopkins once said that an actor should find a role people want to see in every scenario. If someone loves you as a cowboy, they will also love you as a cowboy in space.

Type casting is a blessing for a lot of actors. Bruce Willis got to be John McLean everywhere, in the future driving a cab, as an old detective in a comic book city, etc etc, and people love him for it.

Also, great shoutout to Oleg. I rented the VHS where he beat Tank Abbot back in the day. I also remember him from a bunch of movies
 
he's gotta psych himself out, bad injury comeback, reclaiming the thrown, ufc 300, a bit too much for him to fight with a straight face.
 
It depends on the actor and their career goals.

If you just want to work, typecasting can keep you busy with steady pay especially if you have a certain look.

For more established actors chasing prestige, accolades or leading roles, typecasting could stand in their way of roles they would like to land.

Generally speaking it is a nice problem to have.
 
