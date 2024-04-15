Several minutes of Jamahal Hill talking about how much better he is, followed by a few seconds of Alex not talking but saying so much.

It's hard to tell from the video, but Alex was legit angry at the trash talk
It's hard to tell from the video, but Alex was legit angry at the trash talk, and that's why he sent Hill to sweet dreams in 3 minutes
View attachment 1039911
Alex should really consider an acting career after fighting. (Not even kidding, I legit think he could do very very well)
Some people just have a gift for conveying human emotions with their facial expressions.
Actually a straight faced guy who doesn’t laugh and looks intimidating can be pretty useful in a lot of scenes. There’s good comedy there
I really liked the taunting he did after sparking Jamahal but I feel like I'm missing something in terms of what it meant/where he got it from. There's a black kid on Youtube who does stuff like that, but maybe that was just Poatan freestyling? Or something else I'm missing?
Either way, hilarious.
One time he looked at me and I started pissing myself but then I realized that was just his aroused lookIt's hard to tell from the video, but Alex was legit angry at the trash talk, and that's why he sent Hill to sweet dreams in 3 minutes
View attachment 1039911
There are several former UFC / MMA guys who get TONS of work in film.
Keith Jardine has got himself a nice little resume building up on IMDB. I just saw him in "Shotcaller" maybe a week ago.
Oleg Taktarov has been in a lot of films, including some pretty household name flicks as I recall.
There's a bad ass looking bald dude from maybe TUF 1 or 2 who works like crazy.
Alex could 100% do very very well in film.
He probably would get typecast and I don't expect to see him in academy awards, but he could absolutely get work, probably lots of work and good stuff if he had a halfway decent manager.
Krzysztof SoszynskiThere's a bad ass looking bald dude from maybe TUF 1 or 2 who works like crazy.
It depends on the actor and their career goals.The people who are upset about getting typecast are making a mistake imo. Yes I get that actors like to show their range; but Anthony Hopkins once said that an actor should find a role people want to see in every scenario. If someone loves you as a cowboy, they will also love you as a cowboy in space.
Type casting is a blessing for a lot of actors. Bruce Willis got to be John McLean everywhere, in the future driving a cab, as an old detective in a comic book city, etc etc, and people love him for it.
Also, great shoutout to Oleg. I rented the VHS where he beat Tank Abbot back in the day. I also remember him from a bunch of movies
Him too.Krzysztof Soszynski