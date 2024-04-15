Several minutes of Jamahal Hill talking about how much better he is, followed by a few seconds of Alex not talking but saying so much.

jeff7b9 said: There are several former UFC / MMA guys who get TONS of work in film.



Keith Jardine has got himself a nice little resume building up on IMDB. I just saw him in "Shotcaller" maybe a week ago.



Oleg Taktarov has been in a lot of films, including some pretty household name flicks as I recall.





There's a bad ass looking bald dude from maybe TUF 1 or 2 who works like crazy.



Alex could 100% do very very well in film.



He probably would get typecast and I don't expect to see him in academy awards, but he could absolutely get work, probably lots of work and good stuff if he had a halfway decent manager.

The people who are upset about getting typecast are making a mistake imo. Yes I get that actors like to show their range; but Anthony Hopkins once said that an actor should find a role people want to see in every scenario. If someone loves you as a cowboy, they will also love you as a cowboy in space.Type casting is a blessing for a lot of actors. Bruce Willis got to be John McLean everywhere, in the future driving a cab, as an old detective in a comic book city, etc etc, and people love him for it.Also, great shoutout to Oleg. I rented the VHS where he beat Tank Abbot back in the day. I also remember him from a bunch of movies