Crime Several mass shootings on Juneteenth

ColemanwastheGOAT

ColemanwastheGOAT

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 30, 2023
Messages
6,310
Reaction score
12,505
At least four people were killed and more than two dozen others were injured in shootings in Illinois, Missouri and Washington state in a deadly night of gun violence.

At least one person was killed and 22 more were injured at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Illinois, a southwest suburb of Chicago, police said. Authorities described the gathering as a peaceful "celebration of Juneteenth" that began at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Click to expand...

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/mass-shooting-chicago-juneteenth-dead-injured-rcna89920

Utter insanity. There are so few details available. Were these race based targetted attacks? I didn't hear about these shootings at all.

Does anyone closer to the effected areas have any more info?
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Utter insanity. There are so few details available. Were these race based targetted attacks? I didn't hear about these shootings at all.
Click to expand...
Apparently you did hear about them since you started a thread on it. Looks like national news on NBC. Or were you referring to your local news? If you don't live in any of these specific areas why would your local news cover the story?
 
Poon Goon said:
Apparently you did hear about them since you started a thread on it. Looks like national news on NBC. Or were you referring to your local news? If you don't live in any of these specific areas why would your local news cover the story?
Click to expand...

Mass shootings are usually international news.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/mass-shooting-chicago-juneteenth-dead-injured-rcna89920

Utter insanity. There are so few details available. Were these race based targetted attacks? I didn't hear about these shootings at all.

Does anyone closer to the effected areas have any more info?
Click to expand...
BJ8p7R6.jpg
 
Bad troll job for two reasons.
1. There’s already a thread covering this topic
2. You know damn well who the shooters are and what their race is. This has been on the national news by a few outkets(mostly conservative) but it is total fucking crickets with the usual race baiting grifters that tweet non-stop about how Black Lives Matter, but only when it is a cop or white person
 
Let's not be so critical. It's a new holiday. The tradition of it all is still being worked out. I would prefer that perhaps everyone pauses for a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation over murder, but who am I to say how it's celebrated?
 
nhbbear said:
Bad troll job for two reasons.
1. There’s already a thread covering this topic
2. You know damn well who the shooters are and what their race is. This has been on the national news by a few outkets(mostly conservative) but it is total fucking crickets with the usual race baiting grifters that tweet non-stop about how Black Lives Matter, but only when it is a cop or white person
Click to expand...

Oh sorry I missed the thread. Link?
 
nhbbear said:
I was joking, but there is a thread on Juneteenth that turned into this topic. It’s on celebrating it and it’s on the first page here
Click to expand...

Oh I saw that thread, thought it was about how people celebrated
 
Did we expect the shootings to stop today?
 
Why would a new holiday's gunplay differ from that on the last holiday?
 
