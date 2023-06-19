ColemanwastheGOAT
At least four people were killed and more than two dozen others were injured in shootings in Illinois, Missouri and Washington state in a deadly night of gun violence.
At least one person was killed and 22 more were injured at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Illinois, a southwest suburb of Chicago, police said. Authorities described the gathering as a peaceful "celebration of Juneteenth" that began at 6 p.m. Saturday.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/mass-shooting-chicago-juneteenth-dead-injured-rcna89920
Utter insanity. There are so few details available. Were these race based targetted attacks? I didn't hear about these shootings at all.
Does anyone closer to the effected areas have any more info?