Siver!
Dec 24, 2024
- 3,286
- 9,176
Colorado attack live: FBI investigating a ‘targeted terror attack’ in Boulder mall after multiple people injured
Police say a suspect was "setting people on fire" at a mall in Boulder, with several wounded including with burns injuries.
www.bbc.co.uk
Summary
Multiple people are being treated for burns injuries after a man started "setting people on fire" at a mall in Boulder in Colorado, police say
Officers say the suspect has been taken into custody and the injuries range from "very serious" to more minor
A pro-Israel peaceful demonstration was under way when the attack happened, the chief says
The FBI calls it a "targeted terror attack", while police say they are still examining the motive
Colorado's attorney general says the attack "appears to be a hate crime"
Jesus.
While I can't understand how anyone can possibly attend a pro-Israel rally (unless its for the hostages) and find that extremely coldhearted and obnoxious, this is fucking ridiculous.
Shit is out of hand.
