Crime Several Injured in Terrorist Attack as Man sets People on Fire in Colorado

www.bbc.co.uk

Colorado attack live: FBI investigating a ‘targeted terror attack’ in Boulder mall after multiple people injured

Police say a suspect was "setting people on fire" at a mall in Boulder, with several wounded including with burns injuries.
Summary
Multiple people are being treated for burns injuries after a man started "setting people on fire" at a mall in Boulder in Colorado, police say

Officers say the suspect has been taken into custody and the injuries range from "very serious" to more minor

A pro-Israel peaceful demonstration was under way when the attack happened, the chief says

The FBI calls it a "targeted terror attack", while police say they are still examining the motive

Colorado's attorney general says the attack "appears to be a hate crime"

Jesus.

While I can't understand how anyone can possibly attend a pro-Israel rally (unless its for the hostages) and find that extremely coldhearted and obnoxious, this is fucking ridiculous.

Shit is out of hand.
 
This WAS a protest in solidarity with the hostages in Gaza, and this really doesn't seem to be "support" for Netanyahu's regime.

As usual, a completely nonsensical and unfair target.

Pro-hostage rallies have generally been anti-Likud, anti-Netanyahu events as those people have no genuine interest in bringing them home.
 
I read there were possibly children burned in the attack. Why would anyone bring children to a protest? This kind of attack is to common. Coward deserves worse then he gave, I know someone with 3rd degree burns on 30% of his body, he lived in a burn facility for a bit and I saw terrible things. Burns are terrible.
 
It was a slient walk in support of the hostages not a protest.

To bad someone give this shithead a heavy dose of lead poisoning.
 
Utterly Disgusting.

Hopefully that karen didn’t get it what was she thinking


Sick ass people dudes as white as my ass
 
So the part you can't understand here is how people can attend a rally, not the part where someone sets people on fire?

This WAS a protest in solidarity with the hostages in Gaza, and this really doesn't seem to be "support" for Netanyahu's regime.

As usual, a completely nonsensical and unfair target.

Pro-hostage rallies have generally been anti-Likud, anti-Netanyahu events as those people have no genuine interest in bringing them home.
What makes you think you have any idea what those rallies are like?
 
